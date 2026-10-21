An alleged voice note linked to 44 Clothing boss Onyema Evelyn surfaced online after her lover Derrick's sister shared it

In the audio, a woman pleads desperately with Derrick over a breakup, mentioning thoughts of self-harm

The voice note went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from Nigerians on social media about her love life

A voice note allegedly belonging to Nigerian businesswoman and 44 Clothing boss Onyema Evelyn has gone viral after it was shared by the sister of her lover, Derrick, on Wednesday, October, 21, 2026.

In the audio shared on Instagram, a woman widely believed to be Evelyn breaks down while pleading with Derrick not to end their relationship.

44 Clothing CEO Onyema Evelyn's lover's sister shares businesswoman's alleged voice note amid controversy trailing their relationship. Photo credit@evenlycute

Source: Instagram

The recording quickly gained traction online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the emotional situation.

44 Clothing Boss: What alleged voice note said

Throughout the recording, the woman repeats desperate pleas to Derrick, insisting she is not trying to embarrass him. She makes clear that the conversation is no longer simply about a breakup, and expresses that she is struggling deeply.

"I'm not making you look bad. I beg you. I use my life to beg you," the voice in the recording says.

She goes on to suggest that she cannot survive the heartbreak, saying she is on the edge mentally. At several points, she mentions thoughts of ending her life, before catching herself and making clear she does not actually want to die.

44 Clothing CEO, Onyema Evelyn, threatens to end it all over her relationship with Derrick. Photo credit@evenlyncute

Source: Instagram

"I will end it all myself. I will end it myself. I just go die: "I don't want to die. I don't want to kill myself. I cannot take this anymore. I'm begging you to help me."

The businesswoman also asks Derrick to simply pretend things are fine between them, even if only temporarily, to ease her mental state.

Here is the Instagram voice note of the businesswoman as she shared her plan:

Nigerians react to viral voice note

The clip drew swift and varied reactions from social media users across Nigeria. Here is what some said:

@diamondcelebrities commented:

"So people still dey do relationship and love for Nigeria? Unbelievable."

@winnieblaq2 wrote:

"I too get pride oh God. Wetin be this. What's going on na"

@treasuredaniel_said:

"Abi the Derrick get golden amu."

@the_omob shared:

"If you still Dey beg for love at this age you have a long way to go.. your healing go long."

@agu.umuoji reacted:

"Everybody is a super human online"

@dominneo commented:

"Some women and self respect.."

@conleth_hills_autos wrote:

"Everybody is wiser when it is not their story!"

Harrison Gwamnishu reacts to killing in Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu reacted to the death of 16-year-old Sesugh Atser in Makurdi, Benue State.

The teenager died during an encounter with operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May 2026.

Harrison condemned the incident and stated that a fraud charge should never amount to a death sentence.

Source: Legit.ng