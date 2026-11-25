Meta’s $700,000 AMET AI Impact Grant will support startups and developers in Nigeria and six other countries from 2027

Meta’s AI Impact Hub aims to equip more than five million people with AI and digital skills over three years

Nigerian education platform DAWN AI Study featured among regional innovations, while Meta announced more than $100,000 in AI Awards prizes

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian technology startups and developers are set to benefit from a new $700,000 artificial intelligence (AI) grant announced by Meta Platforms to support technological innovation across Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye.

The initiative, known as the AMET AI Impact Grant, is scheduled to commence in 2027 and will provide financial support to innovators developing solutions using Meta’s AI tools and wearable technologies.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta unveils $700,000 AI grant for Nigerians and other countries Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The technology giant announced the programme on Tuesday at the AMET AI and Wearables Summit in Istanbul, Türkiye, Punch reports.

Meta names seven eligible countries

The grant programme will cover seven countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates.

It is expected to support startups and developers building technology-driven solutions that address practical challenges in their communities.

Potential areas of innovation include education, healthcare, financial services, accessibility and business operations.

However, Meta has yet to disclose the application opening date, submission procedures, individual grant amounts or detailed eligibility requirements in the announcement.

Meta targets five million beneficiaries

Alongside the grant, Meta unveiled its AI Impact Hub, a regional platform providing access to learning resources, partnerships and information about emerging AI technologies.

The platform will offer training opportunities through three major tracks: AI Academy, AI Literacy and AI for Small and Medium Enterprises.

Meta aims to reach more than five million people across the region over the next three years, helping individuals and businesses acquire relevant digital skills.

The initiative comes amid growing demand for AI expertise and locally developed technological solutions.

Nigerian AI innovation gains recognition

One of the Nigerian projects showcased at the summit was DAWN AI Study, an educational platform that uses Meta’s Llama AI model to deliver personalised learning and promote inclusive education.

Other innovations featured at the event included Saudi Arabia’s Safqah procurement platform, Türkiye’s Atria Sense wearable technology for people with hearing impairments and South Africa’s dpclVR virtual laboratory assistant.

Meta’s Vice-President of Public Policy for Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye, Kojo Boakye, emphasised the importance of supporting local innovators developing solutions that improve people’s lives.

Nigerians can apply as Meta unveils $700,000 AI grant for Nigerians and other countries. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Meta announces additional $100,000 in prizes

The technology company also announced more than $100,000 in prizes under its AMET AI Awards 2026.

The awards recognise outstanding innovations across seven categories, including emerging innovators, startups, wearable technologies, accessibility, inclusion and socioeconomic impact.

Together, the grant, awards and learning platform are designed to expand access to artificial intelligence, strengthen regional technology ecosystems and create opportunities for entrepreneurs developing solutions to everyday challenges.

Google launches free offline AI training platform

Legit.ng also reported that Google has launched a free digital learning platform, giving Nigerians and other Africans access to Artificial Intelligence and technology training without requiring a constant internet connection.

The programme, called Skilling Africa with Google, targets three million people across Africa by 2030. The company expects 250,000 graduates to complete courses by the end of 2026.

Source: Legit.ng