Obasanjo and Charly Boy's Playful Banter at Birthday Event Gets People Talking

A video of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy exchanging witty remarks at a birthday event circulated on X on September 14, 2026

The lighthearted exchange broke out at transport mogul Chief Chidi Anyaegbu's 70th birthday celebration, drawing laughter from the crowd

Obasanjo's commanding one-liner during the banter caught the attention of viewers online, who linked it to his military background

A clip of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer-activist Charly Boy trading jokes at a high-profile birthday party has been making the rounds online, drawing laughter far beyond the event itself.

The footage emerged on X on September 14, 2026, a day after the 70th birthday celebration of Chief (Dr.) Chidi Anyaegbu, the founder and chairman of Chisco Group.

Olusegun Obasanjo and Charly Boy exchange banter at Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday event. Photo: obasanjo/areafada1

Source: Instagram

Anyaegbu, born on September 13, 1956, is a leading figure in Nigeria's transport, logistics and related sectors.

His milestone birthday included philanthropic activities, among them a donation of buses to support court transportation at a Lagos custodial centre.

Olusegun Obasanjo takes charge, crowd erupts

In the clip, Obasanjo appeared in traditional blue attire, microphone in hand, while Charly Boy stood nearby in his signature black cowboy hat and maroon outfit.

A large "Happy 70th Birthday!!!" backdrop featuring Anyaegbu's portrait set the scene as guests filmed the moment on their phones.

The exchange began when Obasanjo called out to the entertainer:

"Charly Boy, where are you?"

Charly Boy responded with a mock complaint, saying,

"They didn't let my wife come in. I want to carry a placard."

Rather than play along, Obasanjo immediately addressed the issue:

"They didn't let your wife come in? Go and tell her to come in."

As Charly Boy continued to protest, Obasanjo cut him off firmly:

"Go and tell your wife to come in. Stop arguing. I am in charge."

The crowd burst into laughter at the remark, with online commenters particularly noting how the phrase "now I am in charge" echoed Obasanjo's military past.

Olusegun Obasanjo vs Charly Boy: A friendship with deep roots

The warmth between the two men is not accidental.

Their bond traces back to Charly Boy's late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, and has produced several memorable public moments over the years.

Their contrasting personalities, Obasanjo's authoritative command and Charly Boy's flamboyant flair, consistently generate energy wherever they appear together.

Watch the X video showing the banter between ex-President Obasanjo and Charly Boy below:

Fans react to Obasanjo and Charly Boy's exchange:

@__ccika:

""now I am in charge" this man na confirm ex military man."

@ifetexGlobal:

"These two will never let an event stay serious. The crowd didn't stand a chance."

@ElanJamex:

"Obasanjo and Charly Boy together na guaranteed entertainment. Their playful exchange clearly brought another level of energy to the celebration, the crowd definitely enjoyed that moment."

@MEA_Tribe:

"The collabo of this two young men is always epic."

@icebricks1:

"This friendship stated from Sir Oputa, Charlie has been able to keep that friendship and love even before his Dad demise. I love this, he knows how to make BABA happy with his presence, words and respect as it should be. You too can learn to be friends with your Dad's friends."

Olusegun Obasanjo and Charly Boy spark reactions with their interaction at Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday. Photo: obasanjo/areafada1

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy addresses gay rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran entertainer Charly Boy addressed years of speculation about his sexuality, saying critics were free to say whatever they wanted about him.

The 74-year-old explained that embracing one's feminine side does not make a person less of a man, while criticising what he described as narrow-minded attitudes towards self-expression.

Charly Boy, known for his unconventional fashion and outspoken lifestyle, also reflected on how his appearance had attracted misunderstanding over the years, including from his late father.

Source: Legit.ng