Veteran musician Charly Boy addressed the moment ex-President Obasanjo publicly called him 'ashawo' at the London launch of his memoir, 999

Obasanjo was captured on video teasing Charly Boy with several colourful names, including 'thief,' 'barawo,' 'drug addict,' and 'ashawo,' sparking questions online

Charly Boy responded on X on October 2, 2026, offering his own interpretation of what Obasanjo's teasing truly signals about their bond

Veteran musician Charles Oputa, widely known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has broken his silence over former President Olusegun Obasanjo's eyebrow-raising remarks at the London launch of his memoir, 999, held on September 29, 2026.

During the event, where Obasanjo served as chief host, a video captured the former president making a string of playful digs at Charly Boy, calling him a "thief," "barawo," "drug addict," and "ashawo."

Charly Boy responds to Obasanjo’s controversial description of him at London memoir launch. Photo: areafada1/obasanjo

Source: Instagram

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many Nigerians curious about the meaning behind the "ashawo" tag.

Taking to his X account on Friday, October 2, 2026, Charly Boy was quick to put the remarks in context, insisting Obasanjo was not making a literal accusation but speaking from a place of deep familiarity.

Charly Boy explains what Obasanjo's words actually mean

Charly Boy argued that a lifetime of unconventional choices had earned him a long list of colourful titles from the public, and Obasanjo's latest addition was simply part of that tradition.

"You know say when you live your life differently from everybody else, people go give you plenty names. No kin name people never call me. Some say I be jaga-jaga boy. Some say rebel. Some say mad man. Some even call me a tortoise, dat am too smart for my own good. Now Baba don add ashawo to the CV," he wrote.

Rather than taking offence, the entertainer chose to read Obasanjo's public ribbing as an expression of affection, noting that only someone who genuinely cares would tease so freely.

Charly Boy reacts to Obasanjo’s controversial comments about him at 999 memoir event. Photo: areafada1/obasanjo

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy accepts the title Obasanjo gave him with humour

Charly Boy also pointed to the history between himself and Obasanjo, recalling that the former president has previously spoken warmly about him, particularly about the devotion he showed to his late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, and his mother.

Obasanjo also wrote the foreword to his memoir and had already hosted its Nigerian launch before the London event.

Framing the whole exchange with his signature wit, Charly Boy said he would wear the latest label without complaint.

"So if Baba calls me ashawo boy today, no wahala bcos, it takes one to know one. I go just collect the title and continue my journey. After all, na only person wey don enter your heart fit get enough confidence to disgrace you publicly. Baba, I hear you. But I no agree with the ashawo part o!" he wrote.

Check out Charly Boy's X post explaining Obasanjo's remarks about him:

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng