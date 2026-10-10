Yahaya Saidu, the Executive Chairman of Fufore Local Government Area in Adamawa State, died on the night of October 10, 2026

Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri described the council chairman as a humble public servant and expressed shock over his passing

Federal lawmaker Hon. Barr. Aliyu Boya Wakili also mourned Saidu, calling his death a great loss to the people of Fufore and surroundings

The Executive Chairman of Fufore Local Government Area in Adamawa State, Dr. Yahaya Saidu, died on the night of Saturday, October 10, 2026. His death was first reported by TGNews on the same day.

News of his passing triggered an outpouring of grief across Fufore and Adamawa State, with senior government officials publicly sharing condolences.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri mourns as Adamawa's Fufore LGA Chairman, Yahaya Saidu, dies Photo Credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Governor Fintiri reacts to Saidu's death

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri was among the first to respond, taking to X on Saturday to express his shock. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Fufore LGA Chairman, Dr. Yahaya Saidu. A humble public servant whose loss is deeply felt across Adamawa," he wrote. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the people of Fufore. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus."

Hon. Barr. Aliyu Boya Wakili, who represents the Fufore/Song Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, also spoke on the loss. In a condolence message, Wakili described Saidu's death as a great blow to the people of the area and prayed for Allah to forgive the deceased's shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. He also asked for strength and patience for the bereaved family, friends, associates, and the wider Fufore community.

No funeral arrangements had been announced as of the time of this report. The family is expected to release details in due course.

Governor Fintiri's statement on X is here:

Tinubu mourns NADECO chieftain

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu released a condolence statement after the death of Chief Ralph Obioha, a prominent figure in Nigeria's pro-democracy movement.

Obioha was a member of NADECO, the coalition that fought for the recognition of the June 12, 1993 presidential election mandate.

The former lawmaker and businessman died on Sunday at the age of 80.

Source: Legit.ng