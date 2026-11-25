NNPC has denied reports that $2.04 billion in crude oil proceeds involving its subsidiary, Duke Oil, is missing.

The company explained that some crude oil payments were offset against the cost of refined petroleum products supplied to Nigeria instead of being paid separately in dollars.

NNPC said all 59 crude cargoes were accounted for and defended Duke Oil as a legally established, wholly owned subsidiary.

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has dismissed reports that $2.04 billion in crude oil proceeds involving its trading subsidiary, Duke Oil Company Incorporated, now NNPC Trading S.A., is missing.

The national oil company maintained that all transactions conducted under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) programme were properly documented and accounted for, explaining that the apparent gaps in dollar receipts resulted from the programme's settlement structure.

NNPC Breaks Silence on Alleged Missing $2.04bn Crude Oil Proceeds, Reveals What Happened

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, titled ‘Duke Oil Cargoes Are Fully Accounted For’, NNPC said the $2.04 billion represented the gross value of 29 crude oil cargoes and not missing or unpaid revenue.

Why NNPC says $2.04bn is not missing

According to the company, the absence of separate dollar payments for some crude shipments was consistent with the contractual terms of the DSDP arrangement.

Under the programme, Duke Oil and other participating traders lifted Nigerian crude oil and supplied refined petroleum products, including petrol, to the domestic market.

While crude oil was valued in dollars, the supplied petroleum products were sold in naira. The value of products delivered was subsequently offset against the corresponding crude oil proceeds, with the transactions reflected in the audited financial statements of the relevant companies.

“NNPC Limited states categorically that no sum is missing, unaccounted for, or unpaid, in respect of crude cargoes lifted by Duke Oil Company Incorporated, now NNPC Trading S.A., under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase programme,” the company stated.

It added that the crude proceeds were set off against product purchase costs, explaining why separate dollar receipts did not appear in some transactions.

Breakdown of crude oil payments

NNPC also provided details of how proceeds from the 59 crude cargoes referenced in the reports were accounted for.

The company said 30 cargoes were settled in dollars, while proceeds from 28 shipments, valued at approximately $1.96 billion, were paid in naira into the NNPC Group Treasury or NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services accounts.

The remaining shipment was a February 2023 Bonga tax-oil cargo valued at approximately $75.9 million. Its proceeds were paid directly into the then-designated dollar account of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

NNPC insisted that all 59 cargoes were accounted for and reconciled with their respective beneficiaries.

NNPC defends Duke Oil's ownership structure

The company also defended Duke Oil's operations following reports questioning its relationship with NNPC.

It explained that Duke Oil was incorporated in 1989 as a wholly owned trading subsidiary, adding that its ownership had been disclosed in its corporate history, audited financial statements and the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative's 2023 industry report.

NNPC Breaks Silence on Alleged Missing $2.04bn Crude Oil Proceeds, Reveals What Happened

Source: UGC

NNPC argued that operating through a dedicated trading subsidiary was standard practice in the international oil industry. It also said transactions between related entities were disclosed in line with International Financial Reporting Standards.

The clarification comes amid growing public scrutiny of Nigeria's crude oil sales, domestic petroleum supply arrangements and financial remittances following the removal of petrol subsidies.

Source: Legit.ng