The Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso, was seen removing his cap at a Christian worship event in Abeokuta, Ogun State

The monarch’s gesture has generated debate over Yoruba cultural traditions and the religious beliefs of traditional rulers

While some Nigerians criticised the action, others defended the king’s right to practise Christianity

A video showing the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso, removing his cap during a Christian worship event has sparked a debate about tradition, religion and the responsibilities of Yoruba monarchs.

The incident occurred at the “King’s Day of Praise: A Gathering of Royal Fathers to Praise the King of Kings,” held at Bishop’s Court Multipurpose Hall, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, October 9.

Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso was seen removing his cap at a Christian worship event in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Photos: Oba Tejuoso.

Source: Instagram

The event was associated with the Oba Karunwi III Evangelical Movement and brought traditional rulers together to worship God.

However, the monarch’s gesture attracted attention, with some Nigerians questioning whether it was appropriate for a traditional ruler to remove his cap in such circumstances.

Watch the X video of the monarch removing the crown here:

Reactions trail Yoruba monarch's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@PharezPhenon stated:

"May the LORD save the king, help him, purge, purify him, shine his countenance upon him and give him peace, amen!"

@kunlelap shared:

"This is a King in church o. Nobody is complaining now. If it were to open his head in a mosque that is where you will see Christians attacking him"

@Reincarnat48772 shared

"Stupid foolish Oba bowing for a foreign god. Colonized King that doesn’t know his position. He should be removed with lashes on his back. Dumb. This one doesn’t even know his culture and traditions"

Oba Tejuoso generates debate over Yoruba cultural traditions and the religious beliefs of traditional rulers. Photo: Oba Tejuoso.

Source: Instagram

Ogun suspends Awujale selection process

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ogun State government suspended the process for selecting a new Awujale of Ijebuland, halting ongoing moves by kingmakers to nominate a candidate for the revered traditional stool.

The decision marks the second intervention by the state authorities since the succession process began.

The directive was communicated in a letter dated January 20, 2026, addressed to the chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government.

Source: Legit.ng