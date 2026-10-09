Desola Afod, wife of Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, released a video warning colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry over disrespect

The 44-year-old stated she was tired of being treated as though she were younger than she is, despite showing respect to others

Desola's caption on Instagram made clear she would not be offering second chances to those who crossed the line

Desola Afod, wife of popular Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, has issued a stern warning to actors and actresses in the Yoruba movie industry, saying she will no longer tolerate being addressed without proper respect.

The 44-year-old posted the warning video on Instagram on Friday, October 9, 2026, alongside a caption that read: "Zero tolerance for disrespect. Cross the line, lose access. No apologies, no second chances."

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod’s wife Desola sends stern messages to the movie industry. Credit: desolaafod

Source: Instagram

Desola Afod calls out Nollywood stars

Speaking in Yoruba in the video, Desola directed her message specifically at actors and actresses who greet her by her first name alone, without any title or acknowledgement of her standing.

"This is the last warning to some of all these actresses and Actors in the movie industry who will see me and just call me by my name. These people have taken me for granted in their industry. I am 44yrs old now. I know age is just a number" she said.

The video struck a chord with many of her followers, who flooded the comments section with their own frustrations from similar experiences.

Kunle Afod's wife sparks conversation with warning to movie stars. Credit desolaafod.

Source: Instagram

The video of Desola Afod's warning is below:

Fans back Desola over respect demand

Many users sided with Desola on Instagram, insisting that mutual respect should be non-negotiable regardless of one's relationship with another person.

@wabey_jay commented:

"When you are too humble and respectful, they will take you for granted."

@omotolaimoleayo21 wrote:

"Even if we are mates, we still deserve to respect each other. Some people are 😩"

@dhannys_lingerie said:

"Omo I too love myself, just try am first true true, i go add your surname to your first name join, I hate disrespect in my life eeen"

@ifeteniola added:

"If no be aseju! Why would anyone call people by their names especially if you are not so close. We are Africans. I detest this sha!! Respect is reciprocal nah"

@bosealaoo wrote:

"But you never liked it right from time, you respect even people u r older than, bawo la se de biyi naaaaaa oko miiii….???"

@ajebutter_babygal noted:

"U for no gree from begining. Now dem go say you don proud ni sha"

Kunle Afod shows the world his grown-up daughter based in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that famous Kunle Afod left fans and followers in the online community gushing after a photo post on Instagram.

The movie star is currently in the US to promote his new movie and took time out of his schedule to connect with family.

Afod shared a rare photo of himself and his grown-up daughter on his page and mentioned how much he loves her.

Source: Legit.ng