Pastor Jimmy Odukoya interrupted a church member who stood up during Sunday service at The Fountain of Life Church

The pastor firmly dismissed the man's claim, telling him, "It's not God," before asking him to meet him after the service

The unusual incident happened amid the ongoing leadership crisis at the Lagos church, with Odukoya continuing to lead services despite the dispute

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had an unexpected moment during Sunday service at The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos on November 22, 2026, after a congregant stood up claiming he had a message from God.

The man interrupted the service to announce that God had sent him to deliver a message to the embattled pastor.

However, the pastor was quick to challenge the claim, making it clear that he was not convinced the message came from God.

Man interrupts the service to announce that God has sent him to deliver a message to Jimmy Odukoya. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

A video from the service, which has circulated online, captured the pastor's response to the unexpected interruption.

Jimmy Odukoya challenges man's claim

Rather than allow the man to continue speaking, Odukoya pushed back and told him, "It's not God."

He also asked the congregant what he wanted to tell him and instructed him to meet him after the service.

Other members of the congregation reportedly moved to stop the interruption as the church programme continued.

What is happening at Fountain of Life Church?

Odukoya's position as Senior Pastor has been at the centre of a dispute involving a faction of the Board of Trustees.

The faction announced his removal, citing a succession recording attributed to the church's late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

However, Jimmy challenged the decision and took the matter to court.

He led the November 22 service amid heightened security around the church.

During the same service, reports said he also addressed critics discussing the church's leadership and succession online.

Watch the X video of the encounter between Jimmy Odukoya and a church member here:

Reactions trail Jimmy Odukoya's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@wisdom441255 stated:

"He wasn't Js stopped.. PJ told him they'll speak after service.. Try dey verify and complete your information"

@gabriel_bolatito noted:

"Na oversabi they worry the guy church has order and way of doing things. whatever message you have relay it to the Senior Pastor"

Jimmy Odukoya instructs church member to meet him after the service. Photo: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng