Desola Afod shared videos from her encounter with Fuji superstar Malaika during a trip to London, England

The warm interaction between Desola and Malaika caught the attention of fans who began raising questions

Netizens flooded the comments section with observations about what they spotted in the videos

Actor Kunle Afod's wife, Desola Afod, has found herself at the centre of online chatter after sharing videos from a meeting with Fuji music icon Malaika in London on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

In the clip, Desola warmly greeted the musician, and the two appeared to share a close and affectionate bond. She accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption, writing:

Kunle Afod’s wife Desola exchanges pleasantries with Fuji musician Maliaka in UK. Credit: desolaafod/ks1malaika

Source: Instagram

"Thank you so much for always being amazing, sir. I truly appreciate your love, honour, kindness, and every beautiful gesture. May God continue to bless and uplift you. Modupe ooo."

Fans Question Desola's Marriage to Kunle Afod

The nature of the interaction between Desola and Malaika prompted several followers to raise eyebrows, with some openly questioning the state of her relationship with her husband, Nollywood actor Kunle Afod. This is not the first time the couple's marriage has come under scrutiny online, as rumours about their union have circulated before.

Reactions from fans ranged from concern and suspicion to outright defence of the actress.

@hadjia_funsofad commented:

"Y will u allow malaika touch u like that?????????.too bad"

@sheep.5541998 wrote:

"Are you still married to @kunleafod ?"

@korecome1 observed:

"No one ever come close to all these fuji musicians wife and that's even if anybody knows their wives whereabouts hnmm shior...."

@mzj_ummy pushed back against the speculation, saying:

"You all are funny on this app o.. do you all think if something is truly going on she will come and start posting about him on her page ?? Nawa for you social media people o you all need to cleanse your minds and mind your business mind the business thay pays you"

Speculations trail Kunle Afod and Desola's marriage following actor's wife's video with Maliaka. Credit: desolaafod

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video of Desola Afod with Maliaka in the UK is below:

As of the time of this report, neither Desola Afod nor Kunle Afod had made any public statement addressing the speculations.

Kunle Afod shows the world his grown-up daughter based in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that famous Kunle Afod left fans and followers in the online community gushing after a photo post on Instagram.

The movie star is currently in the US to promote his new movie and took time out of his schedule to connect with family.

Afod shared a rare photo of himself and his grown-up daughter on his page and mentioned how much he loves her.

Source: Legit.ng