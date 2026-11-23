NCC checks could disconnect noncompliant imported used phones after 30 cumulative days on Nigerian networks

Buyers should verify both a phone’s NCC-approved model and its individual IMEI before paying

The rules also cover SIM-enabled POS terminals, modems, routers and tablets, but exclude tracking users’ private data

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians buying freshly imported “London-used” phones could lose mobile service if their handsets fail checks by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Under the regulator’s Device Checker and Type Approval Compliance framework, flagged devices may be disconnected from local networks after 30 cumulative days.

Some imported used devices face an NCC deadline for service termination. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The NCC began sending text alerts on October 10, 2026, under the sender name “NCC-Checker.”

The messages direct affected users to contact their sellers or use the regulator’s device checker. Alerts have reached users of iPhones, Google Pixels, TECNO, Infinix and other brands.

The 30-day window applies to flagged devices. About 231 million devices already active before the rollout were captured automatically, according to Nigeria Communications Week.

Why fairly used imports are affected

The rules cover devices brought into Nigeria for sale after the rollout, including second-hand phones shipped in bulk.

The NCC’s guidance places responsibility for compliance on businesses that bring devices to market and requires sellers to confirm verification before selling them.

Each phone faces two checks. Its model needs NCC Type Approval, which shows that it meets Nigeria’s technical standards.

The individual handset must also be verified using its International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), a unique code that identifies it on mobile networks. Two phones of the same model can therefore have different verification results.

The NCC says the checks are intended to curb the circulation of counterfeit, substandard, cloned and stolen devices. It is also working with the Nigeria Customs Service to intercept unapproved devices before they reach shops, TechPoint Africa reported.

What buyers and travellers should know

A phone bought second-hand within Nigeria may already be registered, especially if it was active before the rollout.

The NCC still advises shoppers to check a device before paying. Seeing it connect to a network during a shop demonstration gives a buyer no confirmation of its verification status.

Separate rules apply to people who bring in phones for personal use. Under the NCC’s guidance, visitors using a phone that has never connected to a Nigerian network can use it for up to 30 cumulative days in a year before verification is required.

For shoppers buying from a dealer, the practical step is to check the handset in front of them. A seller’s ability to show that the model is approved only answers one part of the compliance check.

How to check before paying

Buyers can dial *315# on the handset and select option 1, “Check this device,” or use the NCC’s Device Checker portal. If the check fails, the regulator advises buyers to hold off on payment until the seller clarifies the result and resolves the issue.

An unsuccessful check alone cannot establish whether a phone is counterfeit. The NCC says unauthorised changes to an IMEI can be used to disguise stolen or counterfeit devices. It also says a stolen phone can be blocked across Nigerian mobile networks once the theft is reported and ownership is verified.

Nigerians using used phones face a fresh deadline as NCC sets service termination deadline. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Checks extend beyond mobile phones

The framework also covers SIM-enabled point-of-sale terminals, modems, routers, cellular tablets and other connected devices.

That puts the checks on the radar of merchants and payment agents who rely on mobile networks to process transactions, as well as shoppers buying a replacement handset.

The NCC says the system uses device identifiers to verify compliance. According to the commission, the checks do not track users’ locations or give it access to their messages, photos or financial information.

For anyone shopping for a fairly used phone, the distinction matters at the point of sale. The model name tells you what you’re buying, while the IMEI check tells you the verification status of the specific handset you’re about to pay for.

NCC to block unapproved phones

Legit.ng earlier reported that NCC has warned that unapproved mobile phones and other non-compliant devices may be blocked from accessing Nigerian mobile networks, including those operated by MTN, Airtel and Glo.

The commission urged consumers to verify the approval status of their devices before buying them, particularly second-hand phones and devices imported from abroad.

Source: Legit.ng