Nollywood actor Kunle Afod posted a birthday tribute to Desola Afod on Sunday, July 27, 2026, but left out one key word

The heartfelt message praised Desola as a mother and a blessing, yet made no mention of her as his wife

Fans quickly noticed the omission, and the comments section lit up with pointed observations amid ongoing marriage rumours

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afod has sparked fresh online conversation after sharing a birthday message for Desola Afod on Sunday, July 27, 2026, that conspicuously avoided referring to her as his wife.

The actor posted the tribute on Instagram, celebrating Desola as "an amazing woman, a loving mother, and a blessing to everyone around you."

Kunle Afod's birthday tribute to his wife leaves many ta

Source: Instagram

He went on to pray for her long life, divine protection and fulfilment, writing,

"Your children will rise and make you proud, and you will witness their greatness with a heart full of gratitude."

While warm in tone, the message drew immediate attention for what it left out. At no point did Kunle describe Desola as his wife, a detail that fans were quick to flag given the past speculation surrounding their marriage.

Marriage Rumours Hang Over the Tribute

The Afods have faced swirling rumours about their marriage for some time, with Desola previously addressing infidelity allegations and claims of a marital crisis.

The birthday post, rather than quelling those rumours, appears to have reignited them, with many followers reading deeper meaning into the actor's carefully chosen words.

Others urged fans to step back, insisting that love was still evident in the message regardless of how it was worded.

Kunle Afod draws reactions with message to wife, Desola, on her birthday. Credit: kunleafod

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod's post celebrating his wife Desola on her birthday is below:

Fans Notice the Missing Word

The omission did not go unnoticed in the comments section, where followers weighed in with a mix of humour, support and quiet concern.

@official_olabisi_lawal commented:

"Sir. one word is missing,*lovely wife * abi? Happy birthday to her oo"

@personified_26 wrote:

"This birthday wish be like HR o"

@omolabake_adebo reacted:

"Wisdom Happy Birthday my sister"

@official_skylobailey shared:

"This egbon too wise and mature @kunleafod"

@mimijay_foods said:

"All I see is love, God will work things out.. I love you both"

@msquare_kiddies_store wrote:

"Una way Dey monitor people affairs go rest now happy birthday to my own mentor @desolaafod more good life in good health and more blessing to you insha Allah"

Kunle Afod shows the world his grown-up daughter based in US

Legit.ng reported that famous Kunle Afod left fans and followers in the online community gushing after a photo post on Instagram.

The movie star is currently in the US to promote his new movie and took time out of his schedule to connect with family.

Afod shared a rare photo of himself and his grown-up daughter on his page and mentioned how much he loves her.

Source: Legit.ng