Social media activist VeryDarkMan shared a video showing a ₦50 million mural featuring Burna Boy, children and team members at a Rivers State community

The artwork was created ahead of the commissioning of a school and clinic in Burna Boy's hometown, with the project valued at ₦250 million

Nigerians took to social media with divided opinions on the mural, praising Burna Boy's generosity while questioning some choices around the artwork

Social media critic and activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) has given the public a preview of a commissioned mural ahead of a major project unveiling in Rivers State.

On October 9, 2026, VDM shared a video on his Instagram page showing off graffiti and mural artwork at Odiokwu Community Secondary School in Ahoada West Local Government Area.

VeryDarkMan showcases ₦50 million murals featuring Burna Boy and children ahead of school commissioning in Rivers State. Photo: verydarkblackman/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

He disclosed that ₦50 million was spent on the artwork, which features Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, VDM himself, a whistleblower named Winnie, and other members of the project team.

"We payed 50million naira for this mural and graffiti of @burnaboygram and the kids, myself and that of @winnie820 @imb.crew I love what you guys did here money well spent….I LOVE ITTTTTTTTTTT," he captioned the post, also announcing the commissioning ceremony for 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Burna Boy's ₦250m school and clinic project

The facilities being commissioned are located in Burna Boy's hometown and are reported to be worth ₦250 million in total.

Construction was handled by Fego Works Limited, with VDM overseeing the initiative.

Speaking in the video, VDM explained the significance of placing Burna Boy's image prominently across the school compound, saying the children should grow up knowing that a Grammy Award winner came from their community and that they too can achieve great things.

The social media critic also noted that a football match between Ahoada West and Ahoada East was scheduled as part of the commissioning day activities.

Watch VDM show off ₦50m mural for Burna Boy and kids in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to the Burna Boy, kids and VDM mural

The project generated considerable buzz online, with reactions split between admiration for Burna Boy's philanthropy and scepticism about certain decisions surrounding the rollout.

@DanielEmma43337 wrote:

"Thank you burna boy for giving back to the community"

@Adiberemy questioned:

"Why not use the money to tidy up that environment"

@RoseTemsfashsg added:

"I respect Burna Boy for this"

@supersoniqq quipped:

"Contractor don put him picture on top person money"

@temptee101 raised concern:

"So these innocent kids will resume school every morning looking at a shirtless man with tattoos all over his body instead of laptops, books, etc. What are you trying to teach them?"

@RickDee01 offered a measured take:

"Kudos to ODG🦍🔥and VDM🦡Oomo! But the murals no come too much? Giving lounge/bar vibes o. Should just be murals that aligns with students or educational stuffs"

@DeSwiss_1 defended the initiative:

"I don't care what people say this is called settling a standard, you can keep on saying he's a clout chaser. But at least is chasing it to the right direction, I commend him for trying his best to do what's right"

Burna Boy’s new secondary school in Rivers State features ₦50m murals of the singer and children showcased by VDM. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM sparks debate as he drags Apostle Arome over miracle claims

Legit.ng reported that social media activist Verydarkman sparked a fresh debate online after reacting to an old sermon clip featuring Apostle Arome.

In the resurfaced video, the cleric reportedly recounted an incident involving a woman in his congregation who, according to his account, became unable to speak after allegedly insulting him.

Reacting to the claim, Verydarkman questioned the religious interpretation of the story and challenged Christians to consider whether such an account would suggest that God was being unjust or whether the apostle’s account should be questioned.

Source: Legit.ng