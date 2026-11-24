CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe spoke publicly about the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling expected on November 24, 2026

The dispute between Senegal and Morocco over the AFCON 2025 title stems from a walkout incident during the January 18 final in Rabat

A report by Marca suggested Morocco is optimistic about the outcome, even as CAS said only official channels will announce the decision

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has said the continental football body will accept and follow whatever ruling the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) delivers in the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title between Senegal and Morocco.

The standoff between the two nations dates back to the AFCON 2025 final played on January 18, 2026, in Rabat. Senegal won the match on the pitch, but CAF stripped the Teranga Lions of the title after the team briefly walked off during the game. Morocco were then awarded the trophy, a decision Senegal challenged through CAS.

Patrice Motsepe welcomes CAS decision ahead of AFCON 2025 final verdict. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Motsepe speaks ahead of CAS verdict

Speaking ahead of the ruling at a CAF event on Monday, November 23, 2026, one day before the anticipated CAS verdict, Motsepe said the credibility of the sport must be protected regardless of which way the decision falls.

"Talking about the decision that will come out tomorrow [on Tuesday], we emphasise that my commitment and the commitment of CAF is to all 54 member countries," he said via Sowetan.

"Whatever decision comes out of CAS, we will respect. And we will adhere to it because the integrity of the game, the credibility and the respect, is non-negotiable."

CAS confirmed that the verdict would be delivered on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, and noted that the official outcome would only be communicated through proper channels.

Despite the caution around the announcement, Spanish outlet Marca reported that Morocco entered the day of the ruling with confidence that the decision would go in their favour.

No official statement from the Moroccan football federation or CAF confirmed this, however.

The case has drawn significant attention across African football, with both nations holding firm to their claims over one of the continent's most prestigious titles.

CAF updates AFCON qualifier standings

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF updated the group standings for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after the end of matchday four.

Six other teams, including last edition’s finalists, Morocco and Senegal, joined co-hosts Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya to qualify for the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng