Movie producer Stanley Ontop publicly challenged activist Verydarkman to a boxing match set for Asaba, Delta State

Ontop shared a flyer on Instagram alongside AI-generated images of both men in boxing gloves, stirring buzz online

Fans flooded the comment section with reactions, with many doubting the producer's chances against the vocal activist

Movie producer Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, popularly known as Stanley Ontop, has escalated his ongoing feud with Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, widely recognised as Verydarkman (VDM), by issuing a formal boxing challenge to the activist.

The two have been at odds for some time, with Ontop repeatedly taking issue with VDM over the individuals the activist targets on social media, including Apostle Arome Osayi, a cleric VDM has repeatedly called out online.

Reactions as Stanley Ontop challenges Verydarkman to boxing match in Asaba. Photo credit@stanaleyontop/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, 6 October 2026, Ontop took to his Instagram page to share a fight flyer, announcing a proposed boxing bout between himself and VDM.

According to the post, the match is scheduled to be held in Asaba, Delta State, on 8 November 2026 at 4 pm. The producer also shared AI-generated images depicting both men in boxing gloves, ready to face off in a ring.

Verydarkman trends over post by Stanley Ontop about him. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Ontop's fiery challenge to VDM

In a pointed caption, Ontop did not hold back, writing:

"I dare very irresponsible mad man aka pelnise seller, let's fight... no be by muscle oo. Nkpor blood get single born...accept this and get disgraced by me in the ring."

However, VDM has not responded to the challenge as at the time of filing this report.

Here is the Instagram post made by Stanley about VDM:

Fans react to Stanley Ontop's post

The post drew a wave of reactions from followers, many of whom were sceptical that Ontop stood any real chance against the outspoken activist.

@chukwuma_eboigbe commented:

"lol Stanley vdm will wound you"

@joicee_4_sure reacted:

"Vdm big pass this nah"

@ehi.ann wrote:

"You think say that guy get your time."

@jojoofparis said:

"Mumu boy VDM no be your problem go reply that your age mate wey dey drag you."

@onyebuchi_oby shared:

"You just dey fight yourself since and the funny thing is that none of the people wey you dey drag since send you sef "

@creamys.a.n.dra added:

"E be like you no want teeth to remain inside your mouth"

Stanley Ontop alleges VDM, Dkokopee parted ways

Legit.ng reported that Stanley Ontop made an allegation against his arch-enemy, Martins Vincent Otse, VDM, and his bestie, Dkokopee.

In his Instagram post, he claimed that the two are no more in talking terms while stating the reason for the rift.

Source: Legit.ng