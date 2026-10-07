Femi Adebayo unveiled the Euphoria 360 Hub in Oregun, Lagos, on October 6, 2026, with the facility reported as a ₦40 billion project

A social media user questioned how the actor funded the complex, drawing comparisons to the VHS-era Yoruba film industry

Supporters fired back online, pointing to Adebayo's decades-long career, Netflix deals, brand endorsements and savvy business investments

Supporters of Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo have taken to social media to defend him after online sceptics raised questions about the funding behind his newly launched creative facility in Lagos.

On 6 October 2026, Femi Adebayo commissioned the Euphoria 360 Hub in Oregun, Lagos, the headquarters of his Euphoria360 Media Limited.

Femi Adebayo's fans defend actor as questions over his source of wealth follow Euphoria 360 Hub launch. Photo: realfemiadebayo

Source: Instagram

Widely reported as a ₦40 billion project, the sprawling complex houses cinema-grade production studios, post-production suites for editing and colour grading, music video and event spaces, equipment rental services, and the Euphoria360 Film Academy.

Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat officially commissioned the facility, while fellow industry figures including Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afolayan and Ramsey Nouah were among those who attended.

Femi's father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, was visibly emotional at the event.

The hub had already made its mark before the launch, serving as the filming location for Davido's "B4 B4" music video.

Femi Adebayo's fans push back at speculation

The questions began when a social media user shared a video tour of the premises by content creator Ola of Lagos, asking whether the kind of low-budget VHS Yoruba films associated with actors like Abija, Alabi Yellow, Lalude and Olaiya Igwe could account for such a project, or whether there was "a hidden update."

The post carried a light-hearted note about hoping the curiosity would not land the poster in Kuje prison.

A follow-up from the same user acknowledged the higher valuation while expressing respect for Adebayo's work ethic.

However, Femi Adebayo's supporters were quick to respond.

Many pointed to his decades of work as an actor, producer and businessman, noting his long-running battles against piracy and his deliberate focus on building urban production infrastructure in Lagos rather than rural film villages.

Check out the X post that sparked debate about Femi Adebayo's source of wealth and movie hub below:

Fans rally behind Femi Adebayo

@Premiumlade wrote:

"Una don start. When the man dey sell him property take dey make world class movies, you no dey alive that time o, when he come dey reap the fruit of him investments Na that time them go carry you come out from inside glass wey them take incubate you."

@theayogeorge commented:

"It is not everything about a celebrity is out in the open. The fact that they are celebrities does not mean they owe us explanations as regards their personal lives."

@official_Sheye asked:

"Have you considered endorsement from other brands🤔"

@Titilope_khad noted:

"Those u mentioned aren't as lucky as these new generation of actors. Piracy kpai most of them in their prime"

@Captainbee offered:

"He can always partner with some investors na. He doesn't have to own it 💯."

@akinfolarinmi10 fired back:

"Do you know how much he sold just these 4 movies to Netflix. Before you start questioning him carry your phone and do your findings."

Femi Adebayo's fans rally behind actor amid questions over funding of his multi-billion naira Euphoria 360 Hub. Photo: realfemiadebayo

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo reacts to comments on Euphoria 360 Hub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo responded humorously after an X influencer suggested that his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub was where his money “finished.”

The actor quoted the post on October 6, 2026, and joked that the facility was not where his money ended but where it started.

The hub in Oregun, Lagos, offers movie production, content creation and post-production services, alongside equipment rentals, event spaces and a film academy.

Source: Legit.ng