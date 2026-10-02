Verydarkman reacted to an old sermon clip of Apostle Arome, who claimed a woman in his congregation became dumb after insulting him

The activist challenged Christians to decide whether the story meant God was wicked or their apostle was lying

VDM also pointed out that Boko Haram had attacked churches for years without facing similar divine punishment

Activist and Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has turned his attention back to Apostle Arome Osayi over a sermon that has been circulating online, posting his reaction to the clip on Instagram on Friday, 2 October 2026.

In the original footage that VDM played, Apostle Arome recounted how a young woman in his congregation allegedly became mute after she insulted him, with the cleric suggesting she had sensed that he was proud and silently judged him for it.

Reactions as Verydarkman slams Apostle Arome over sermon claiming Jesus is jealous of him. Photo credit@verydarkman/@apostlearome

Source: Instagram

According to Arome, the woman could not speak for an extended period, and he even admitted he was tempted to let her remain that way for 15 years before eventually praying and interceding on her behalf. He concluded by declaring that Jesus was "jealous about him back."

VDM's challenge to Christians in his video

Verydarkman was direct in his assessment. He presented the story as a binary: either God is a deeply wicked deity who renders people mute over private thoughts about a preacher, or Apostle Arome is fabricating the incident to keep his congregation too afraid to question him.

He insisted the story did not add up, noting that Arome himself used language suggesting the woman never verbally insulted him at all, that she merely 'felt' he was proud, meaning God would have acted on a thought alone.

Verydarkman drags Apostle Arome over sermon, claiming Jesus is jealous of him, challenges Christians. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

VDM also drew a pointed contrast with the security crisis in Nigeria, arguing that Boko Haram had attacked churches repeatedly since 2014, including a shooting at a CAC church in Kwara State during an active service, without any reported divine intervention against the attackers.

"Is your God that wicked? Or is your apostle lying to manipulate the people not to ever speak up against him, even when he says?" he asked in the video.

He made clear he had already formed his own view that God is not wicked and invited Christians in his comment section to weigh in for themselves.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM speaking about Aposte Arome:

Fans respond to VDM's latest takedown

Here are some of the reactions from his followers:

@verydarkgirl_ratel_ wrote:

"With this kind of people you begin to want to ask question like who is God and how come his existence?? Creating doubting mindset"

@monogram_doctror commented:

"This ur outfits lately is inspiring many of us oooooo"

@strategynackam said:

"The pastor no rate him congregation at all."

@blessingese_tv shared:

"Big lie meanwhile who else is loving our president new look

@halima_alaja_1 wrote:

"Just imagine coming from a pastor see person wey unah Dey call man of God"

VDM taunts Apostle Arome as he returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman landed in Nigeria on Monday, September 28, after returning from China amid his ongoing feud with Apostle Arome Osayi.

Following his arrival, the activist appeared to embrace the “son of the devil” label used by his critics, turning the phrase into part of his response to the controversy surrounding him.

VDM also announced a week dedicated to Apostle Arome Osayi and the cleric’s supporters. In his post caption, the activist warned that he would focus on the cleric and his sympathisers, drawing attention from followers and adding another development to the ongoing feud.

Source: Legit.ng