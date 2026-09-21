A video captured Burna Boy cruising through Lagos in his custom Bugatti Chiron VXX at 6:30 a.m., drawing massive crowds who ran after the hypercar

The one-of-a-kind vehicle, built by Dubai-based firm Venuum, is valued at roughly ₦9 billion and is considered one of the most expensive cars in Africa

The footage ignited heated debate online, with Nigerians divided over the crowd's behaviour and calls for Burna Boy to invest in job creation

A clip making the rounds on social media on September 21 captured Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy behind the wheel of his custom Bugatti Chiron VXX, navigating the streets of Lagos as crowds surged around the luxury vehicle in the early hours of Monday morning.

The footage, timestamped at 6:30 a.m., shows the distinctive hypercar moving through traffic while pedestrians ran alongside it and gathered in its path.

Crowds line Lagos streets as Burna Boy takes his newly acquired ₦9 billion Bugatti on an early-morning drive. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

A police vehicle with activated lights is also visible in the chaotic scene. An on-screen overlay noted the timing of Burna Boy's drive as "6:30 am from the club," suggesting the outing followed a night out.

Burna Boy's ₦9 billion Bugatti

Burna Boy had taken delivery of the one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron VXX just days before the video surfaced.

The hypercar, crafted by Dubai-based customisation firm Venuum, carries an estimated price tag of ₦9 billion, making it one of the most expensive privately owned vehicles on the African continent.

Its bespoke design includes a yellow number 7 on the grille and French tri-colour accents.

The car was transported from Dubai through Abuja before arriving in Lagos.

Watch Burna Boy's Lagos street moment in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's Lagos scene

The video split opinion sharply online, with many directing their frustration at the adults seen chasing the vehicle rather than at the musician himself.

@TommiPrimeX wrote:

"Why are you all acting like zombies? Don't you people have work? What's this nonsense???"

@mr_duro_ added:

"6:30am! See how these idiots are wasting away their productive hours and years…"

@iamshyblakj questioned the behaviour:

"wait.. what exactly is behind running after luxury cars, this is madness and a mayhem, grown ups doing all this. Omo i'll never be poor in my this life"

@YaoRichard10 put it bluntly:

"Why must i be doing this? How much is involved that will put food on the table for my family? What happens if my kids see me doing this? What will i tell them?"

@adegbolabl observed:

"Lagos can be a crazy place.... imagine those goons are already on the road by that time.... please to do what exactly?"

@Ahmadmtju said:

"I can never understand why people will see a celebrity and be following him up and down. Can't y'all act cool. It makes no sense to me. Just running shouting his name then what?"

Others shifted the conversation toward what they felt was a broader responsibility.

@promiseedwin10 addressed Burna Boy directly:

"Dear Burna Boy, Give back to the society that made you. We are tired of seeing you musicians, whom we made with our money, data, and streaming, making noise about wealth when you cannot give back to the society that made you. Build industries and factories. Create job opportunities. The best investment you can make as a person is human investment. Flashy cars will reign and become old models, but one good person you invest in can also raise others."

A viral video shows Burna Boy driving his ₦9 billion Bugatti in Lagos as large crowds follow the luxury vehicle. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy reacts as NFL picks him for historic Paris Halftime Show

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy was announced as the halftime headliner for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Paris, where the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New Orleans Saints on October 25.

The singer expressed excitement about returning to Stade de France, a year after becoming the first African artist to headline the iconic French stadium.

Burna Boy said the NFL’s Paris game offers another opportunity to deliver a memorable performance and showcase African music on a major global sporting stage.

Source: Legit.ng