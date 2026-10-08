A photo of the graves prepared for Wicknell Chivayo and his wife surfaced online on Wednesday, October 7, 2026

The couple's resting places were dug side by side at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park, decorated with granite stones

Fans and followers flooded social media with emotional reactions after seeing the burial preparations

Photos of the graves prepared for late businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife have circulated widely on social media, drawing an outpouring of emotion from people across the continent.

The couple lost their lives when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed midair. Videos showing their caskets and the funeral proceedings had already begun making the rounds before the burial site images emerged.

Reactions as Wicknell Chivayo and wife's final resting place surface ahead of burial. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The photograph, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, showed the side-by-side graves at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park still being worked on.

Workers dressed in reflective jackets and hats were visible at the site, with some still inside the graves, completing the preparations.

Graves decorated ahead of Thursday burial

Fans continue to mourn Wicknell Chivayo and his wife after demise. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Both resting places had already been lined with granite stones by the time the images went public.

Family members and friends were preparing to lay the couple to rest by 2 pm on Thursday, 8 October 2026. The decision to bury the two side by side offered a quietly moving final image of a partnership that ended in tragedy.

Here is the Instagram post of the final resting place of the late couple:

Fans react to Images of the burial site

The photographs struck a chord with many online, prompting a wave of heartfelt and reflective responses.

@amon_drl2008 commented:

"This is Good to die together with your Lovely Wife I like it."

@tewendewacho_official wrote:

"No-one is buried alive, rich or poor."

@missk_731 shared:

"In RSA,they would have been buried in one grave."

@p_a_t_r_i_c_k__online said:

"It's all fun and games until death comes knocking on your door. Go well, Chivayo."

Wicknell Chivayo, wife give their lives to Christ

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Lulu Mutek, attending a church service where Apostle Joshua Selman was ministering resurfaced online days after their deaths.

The couple reportedly died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026. In the resurfaced footage, Chivayo and his wife were seen raising their hands during an altar call as they appeared to respond to an invitation to accept Christ at the House of Treasures Church Conference.

The video attracted renewed attention online, with social media users reflecting on the couple’s appearance at the Christian gathering shortly before their deaths.

Source: Legit.ng