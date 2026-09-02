Yul Edochie shared a video on Instagram on September 1, 2026, featuring himself and his legendary father, Pete Edochie

The Nollywood actor had been keeping a low profile before posting the clip, which quickly drew attention online

Many Nigerians on social media accused Yul of using his famous father to repair his battered public image

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is facing serious backlash after posting a video on his Instagram page featuring his father, the legendary Pete Edochie.

The controversial actor had been notably absent from social media for several days before resurfacing on September 1, 2026, with the clip.

Yul Edochie sparks reactions after sharing video with his father, Pete Edochie. Photo: yuledochie/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

In the video, Yul Edochie, the husband of Judy Austin, was seen scratching his head before pulling out a chair for his father to sit down.

He accompanied the post with a short caption expressing his admiration for his veteran actor father, Pete Edochie:

"My man, anytime and any day."

Social media users accuse Yul Edochie of using his dad for public image repair

Rather than warming hearts, the post quickly became a flashpoint.

A large number of followers accused Yul Edochie of strategically deploying his father's respected name and image to rehabilitate his own public standing, which has taken several hits in recent times.

Watch the video of Yul Edochie that sparked the backlash below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's video with his father, Pete Edochie

The comments section filled up fast with sharp, unfiltered opinions from Nigerians who were not buying it.

@oluchuckwu_eve wrote:

"Na ur papa u want to use do damage control"

@ifyfinebaby reacted:

"You want to use your papa recover from public rejection and hatred 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. IT WON'T WORK 😮😮😮😮😮😮"

@eib.ejih22 noted:

"Your father you almost put to shame because of your careless attitude...hope your kids will value you like this"

@dorineahenda wrote:

"You refused to listen to his advice.....now see you can't hang out with your grown up kids... you can't go near your beautiful family....the only thing you remain with is buying Pampers and paying rent to someone's ex....this life no balance 😮😮😮😂😂"

@miss_estherr_ said:

"Man go born children wey don grow beard finish,instead of him to rest and enjoy d fruit of his labour wit his precious wife,he will decide to go and start buying pampers all over again...Nawa ooo"

@sweet1670 shared:

"Always running to his father as default setting for when you f up. I pray your children can do the same for you and with you🙏🏽"

@mariam0226 advised:

"As you're being proud of your father, workhard on your relationship with your children so that they can be proud of you in future, good luck to all parents"

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie faces criticism over moment with his father, Pete Edochie. Photo: yuledochie/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin sends heartfelt message to Yul Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin shared a heartfelt message to her husband, Yul Edochie, encouraging people to appreciate family and life’s little moments.

She reflected on how quickly children grow up and expressed gratitude for the love, laughter and memories she shares with her family.

Her message came amid her ongoing ₦1 billion defamation lawsuits against Rita Edochie and her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi.

Source: Legit.ng