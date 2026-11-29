Nigerian relationship influencer Blessing CEO went public about her split from businessman IVD during a TikTok Live session

She admitted that publicly showing off the relationship turned out to be a decision she deeply regretted

Blessing CEO also made a striking claim about the state of her finances between 2022 and 2024

Blessing CEO, the Nigerian relationship influencer known for advising women to avoid financing men, has come out to say she is now single, and that the romance she made public left her financially worse off.

During a TikTok Live session that circulated on X on Sunday, November 29, 2026, Blessing CEO said she was speaking with "shame" but felt compelled to be honest with her audience about what had happened.

Blessing CEO recounts financial struggles following breakup with businessman IVD. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

"When I was giving you advice, I told you to make sure you don't provide for a man and that you should submit. I warned that if you provide for a man, this is what could happen to you. It has happened to me now. I'm a living example of my own preaching. The only thing is, God says you will not die, dear. I will still lift you up. I'm here, with shame, to tell you guys that I'm back," she said.

She also confirmed her return to singlehood in characteristically direct fashion, saying:

"Singlehood, singlehood, singlehood. See my box, I'm back."

Blessing CEO on her finances and IVD

Blessing CEO maintained that her financial struggles were not the result of a lack of earnings, but of the relationship itself.

"I wasn't broke because I didn't have money. I became broke because I got into a useless relationship," she said.

She went on to claim that at her peak between 2022 and 2024, she had over $500 million across her bank accounts, and that she had previously earned thousands of dollars monthly from Facebook monetisation before the platform became crowded with content creators competing for views.

Blessing CEO announces return to singlehood, reflects on failed romance and financial losses with IVD. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The influencer also addressed why her relationship with businessman IVD attracted so much attention; she said it was simply because it was the only relationship she ever made public.

According to her, she had dated several people before but kept those connections entirely out of the spotlight.

"The only person I brought out to show you guys was IVD, and I regret it. None of you knows about my past relationships or the people I dated before. I've dated a lot of people, but you don't know about them because I kept those relationships private. This one I decided to make public was my doom," she said.

This was not Blessing's first public acknowledgement of the breakup. She had earlier announced the split during a live session on November 4, 2026, saying she cannot be in a relationship that will take her life.

Watch Blessing CEO speak in the X video below:

Blessing CEO begins refunding donors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO started refunding Nigerians who donated money for her alleged cancer treatment.

The influencer shared bank receipts on April 21 showing she returned ₦250 to social media activist VDM and ₦1 million to another donor.

This refund process followed massive pressure from contributors and a petition submitted to the EFCC over alleged forged medical documents.

Source: Legit.ng