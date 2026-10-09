Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie declared Chinua Achebe's 1958 novel 'Things Fall Apart' the greatest African book ever written

Edochie explained why he believes African storytelling holds a unique power that no foreign influence can replicate

The actor also opened up about once being called Elvis Presley and John Wayne before returning to his cultural roots

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has declared Chinua Achebe's 1958 novel Things Fall Apart the greatest African book of all time, and he has a clear reason why.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 Ghana, aired on YouTube on October 7, 2026, Pete Edochie argued that what makes the novel stand apart from every other African literary work is its unapologetic commitment to telling the African story.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie explains the lasting impact of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

In his view, the book's widespread global appeal is rooted entirely in that authenticity.

Pete Edochie was direct about it: had the novel centred on the experiences of colonisers rather than the colonised, it would never have achieved the resonance it commands today.

"The reason why Things Fall Apart is the greatest book ever written on the African continent is because it is telling our own story," Edochie said.

"If it had been telling the story of the White man, it won't be that popular. Many others have made efforts since then but not as strong as Things Fall Apart."

Pete Edochie says African writers must tell African stories

Pete Edochie acknowledged that several African writers have made admirable attempts at capturing the continent's experience since Chinua Achebe's landmark work, but maintained that none has matched its impact or cultural weight.

The actor used the moment to challenge African creatives to stay rooted in their own narratives, insisting that African stories are the continent's greatest competitive advantage on the world stage.

Chasing foreign influences, he warned, only dilutes that strength.

Pete Edochie compares Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart with other African literary works and urges writers to embrace African stories. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie's return to his roots

The veteran actor made the point personal, sharing that he once answered to names like Elvis Presley and John Wayne before he consciously chose to return to his cultural identity.

"We Africans permitted our talents to be submerged by overseas influences. I remember once upon a time I was being called Elvis Presley and John Wayne. I actually enjoyed answering those names, but at some point I had to discard them and pick a name that's culturally relevant to me. Then I went back to the root and started answering Uwadiegwu," he said.

The admission added weight to his broader message: that embracing one's cultural identity is not just an artistic choice but a necessary act of self-preservation for African talent.

Watch Pete Edochie speak on Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ in the X video below:

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs.

He spoke on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Source: Legit.ng