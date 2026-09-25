Nollywood actress Judy Austin publicly backed her husband Yul Edochie's new movie My Star, describing it as one of the best films of 2026

Judy shared a clip from the movie on her Instagram page, which features a romantic scene between Yul Edochie and actress Lizzy Gold

Fans were divided over Judy's response, with many taking to the comments to share their reactions to her show of support

Nollywood actress Judy Austin stepped forward to publicly champion her husband Yul Edochie's latest film, and she did not hold back with the praise.

On Friday, September 25, 2026, Judy took to her Instagram page to urge her followers to watch My Star, a new movie by Yul Edochie featuring actress Lizzy Gold. In her post, she described the film as "a masterpiece" and "certainly one of the best movies of 2026," adding that it was "a movie for everyone to see and learn from."

Judy Austin reshares Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold's romantic scene in new movie. Credit: judyaustin1/lizzygold

Source: Instagram

She addressed her husband in the caption with the Igbo title "ISI MMILI JI OFOR nwokeeee," directing fans to the film, which is available for streaming on the Yul Edochie TV YouTube channel.

Yul responded warmly in the comments, writing:

"Thank you my love. Ijele Odogwu! Ijele ISI Mmili Ji Ofor!"

Judy Austin's social media post about Yul Edochie's new movie with Lizzy Gold is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Lizzy Gold shared why she was close to Yul Edochie as she finally addressed dating rumours online.

Romantic scene sparks debate online

What caught many followers off guard was the clip Judy chose to share, one that included a kissing scene between Yul Edochie and his co-star Lizzy Gold on Instagram. The choice to highlight that particular moment did not go unnoticed, and fans flooded the comments with a mix of humour, disbelief, and admiration.

Judy Austin's show of support for Yul Edochie's new movie draws reactions. Credit: judyaustin

Source: Instagram

@unaexcelentenfermera wrote:

"Strong second understanding wife 😂😂they don't know you from Adam o😂😂"

@ruth143r5 commented:

"You know which part sweet me 😂😂 the one Yul kiss lizz with passion,,, romantically, heavenly"

@juditex_justin said:

"May fans are dwelling in pains, they think judy sent their papa"

@life_builders1 offered words of encouragement:

"That's my Queen👸🏽❤️. The gullible ones thought otherwise because they're always expecting bad things to happen to you and your family. @judyaustin1, anyone who wishes to see you fall will be utterly disgraced. Keep supporting your husband, and keep being your happy self my Queen👸🏽. God bless you and yours❤️❤️"

@cynthiaoseyem was more sceptical:

"Because people are dragging u for the Hot kissing between yul and Lizzy u decided to post it heart attack won finish u u for tag Lizzy make we know say u serious "

The public response reflects how closely fans continue to follow the couple's relationship dynamics, with Judy's decision to promote the film drawing as much attention as the movie itself.

Yul Edochie faces backlash over post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actor Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, on Instagram, calling her a blessing to his life. R

Social media users dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while in the process of divorcing his first wife, May, whom many Nigerians still sympathize with.

Angry fans said Judy’s presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name.

Source: Legit.ng