Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie broke his silence on the Nigerian Civil War, calling it the most challenging period of his life

The legendary actor revealed that hunger and trauma during the Biafran War shaped him long before he became a household name in Nollywood

Edochie also named Sir Lawrence Olivier as the man who mentored him from afar, crediting Shakespeare for sharpening his craft

Legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has spoken candidly about surviving the Nigerian Civil War, describing the period as the darkest and most defining chapter of his life, far removed from the fame and reverence he commands today.

The revelation came during a sit-down interview filmed in Ghana as part of his legacy tour, shared on Instagram by First Rated Gist.

Pete Edochie breaks his silence on the painful memories of the Biafran War. Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Speaking with visible emotion and remarkable composure, the veteran actor reflected on what life was truly like before the cameras, the awards, and the iconic roles.

The Biafran War That Nearly Broke Him

Edochie, who held a director position at a broadcasting house before fully entering the entertainment industry, said his professional achievements paled in comparison to what he endured as a Biafran during the civil war.

"Maybe during the war, the experience that we had as Biafrans, you know, survival was difficult. Hunger was driving us into eating nonsense," he shared. "But by the grace of God, we survived. That was the most challenging part of my life as an individual."

He made clear that by the time he entered the acting industry, he was already an established figure, joining at what he described as "the very top." The war, not the career, was where his true test lay.

How Sir Lawrence Olivier shaped Pete Edochie

Beyond the war, Edochie also addressed the question of who influenced his artistry. His answer was unexpected: not a fellow African, not a Nollywood pioneer, but British stage legend Sir Laurence Olivier.

"The person I watched that actually mentored me where acting is concerned was an actor called Sir Lawrence Olivier," he said, acknowledging that younger audiences may not recognise the name.

Pete Edochie shares a personal account of life during the Biafran War. Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

What captivated the young Edochie was Olivier's command of Shakespeare, a feat he considered the true measure of an actor's worth.

He set himself the challenge of absorbing as much of the Bard's work as possible, beginning in secondary school when he was invited to participate in a production of The Merchant of Venice.

During the interview, Edochie then proceeded to deliver lines from Shakespeare's Julius Caesar and Henry V entirely from memory, word-perfect and with theatrical precision, leaving his interviewers visibly stunned.

"I was taking in these lines because I thought that someday they'll be useful and today they are very, very, very useful," he explained.

"If I stay with a white man and I don't have these lines, they look at you, and they take an interest in whatever you do because of what Shakespeare meant to them."

Watch the Instagram video of Pete Edochie's interview:

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs.

He spoke on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Source: Legit.ng