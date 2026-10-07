Veteran Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri responded to Pete Edochie's claim of being Nollywood's most senior actor during a recent interview

Quadri invoked the legacy of theatre pioneer Herbert Ogunde and fellow veteran Jide Kosoko to challenge Edochie's position

The clip from Quadri's interview has since gone viral, sparking a heated debate among fans online

Yinka Quadri has thrown his hat into the ring following Pete Edochie's bold declaration about his seniority in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and the veteran Yoruba actor is not holding back.

In a clip from his sit-down with FeelrightNews TV that has since gone viral, Quadri challenged the idea that Edochie stands alone at the top of the profession's timeline. He started by anchoring his argument in history, crediting the late Herbert Ogunde as the true father of theatre in Nigeria, and pointedly noting that Ogunde was a Yoruba man.

Yinka Quadri reveals Jide Kosoko started acting 1962, same year as Pete Edochie. Credit: yinkaquadri/peteedochie.

Source: Instagram

To directly address Edochie's seniority claim, Quadri reached for a Yoruba proverb, which loosely translates to the idea that anyone can award themselves any title, but the people around them always know the truth.

Jide Kosoko and the 1962 timeline

Quadri also brought fellow screen legend Jide Kosoko into the conversation, revealing that Kosoko began his acting career in 1962, the same year Edochie has cited for his own start. Crucially, Quadri noted that at that time, Kosoko was already working under the late Dele Toyinbo, who served as his boss, suggesting that established figures in the craft predated Edochie's entry into the profession.

Despite the pointed rebuttal, Quadri speculated that the veteran actor may have made the claim simply out of excitement.

The debate traces back to remarks Edochie made on the "Curiosity Made Me Ask" podcast, where he stated he began acting at the age of 15, long before Nollywood became a recognised industry. He pointed to his iconic role in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart as a cornerstone of his legacy, and declared that no actor in Nollywood is senior to him.

Yinka Quadri claims late Herbert Ogunde started theater in Nigeria. Credit yinkaquadri.

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars Kanayo, Patience Ozokwo, and others sparked debate on Nollywood's true origins.

The video of Yinka Quadri's response to Pete Edochie's seniority claim is below:

Reactions to Yinka Quadri's response

Fans on Twitter have since weighed in on the back-and-forth, with many amused by Quadri's delivery and others trying to draw a line between theatre and film to settle the argument.

Here is what social media users had to say:

@Mautiin01 wrote:

"Abike Proverb wey Uncle Yinka Quadri drop dey carry everybody trabaye 😂😂"

@ewisdomdaily1 shared:

"Let me quickly archive the Proverb: Àbíkẹ́ kiri róbó .... Èbá mi parí ẹ̀, ejọ̀ọ́"

@OB3ce commented:

"Pete Edochie 'started' acting in 1962 but didn't do any movie, documentary, series or cinema until 1985. No be juju be dat? 🤣🤣🤣"

@Eazzy_Ayo622121 wrote:

"See as him use facts clear am"

@UbahEvans1 added:

"I think there was clarity in what others said, he his emphasising on theatre, Pete Dey talk of movie!! I think they are two different categories!!! So no one his wrong. Please literature student let me know better"

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs.

He spoke on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Source: Legit.ng