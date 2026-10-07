Drama minister Mike Bamiloye opened up about the humble and painful beginnings behind the making of Agbara Nla in 1993

Bamiloye revealed that despite the film's massive success, he and his team had no food to eat while marketers fought over the rights to sell it

He shared what God told him when he cried out during the suffering, and the message left many fans emotional

Drama minister Mike Bamiloye has left fans emotional after opening up about the story behind one of Nigeria's most iconic Christian films, 'Agbara Nla', which his team shot in 1993 with just N5,000.

In a video he shared, the Mount Zion Films founder recalled how the production began with almost nothing, cast and crew eating corn and yam in a forest just to keep the shoot going. There was no promotional strategy, no manager, and no marketing plan in place.

Reactions as Mike Bamiloye shares how Agbara Nla went viral in 1993 with just N5,000. Photo credit@mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

Marketers fought over rights while Bamiloyes starved

Despite the film going on to become a massive hit, Bamiloye revealed that he and his family were hungry and struggling while the success unfolded around them.

Five marketers were competing fiercely to distribute the movie, even taking their disputes to radio stations, while the Bamiloyes sat at home with no food.

Mike Bamiloye speaks about fame after the release of Agbara Nla. Photo credit@mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

When they finally approached one of the marketers for money, even a token sum, the response was dismissive. Rather than respond in anger, Bamiloye said he surrendered the financial reward entirely, declaring that no one could take the anointing behind the work.

"You can take all the money. You can't take the anointing," he said. "If you steal our movie, another one will rise up from inside."

God's promise: A name, not riches

In what became the most talked-about part of the video, Mike Bamiloye recounted a conversation he had with God during that period of suffering. He said God's response was clear and unexpected.

"I never told you that I will make you rich through Agbara Nla," he recalled God saying. "But I will give you a name through the movie."

He said the full weight of that promise only became clear years later, when vice chancellors, school principals, and CEOs began approaching him to share memories of watching his films as children. The recognition, he said, has continued to grow decades on.

"Let Jesus give you name," he urged his audience. "Don't look for money. Let Him give you honour."

Here is the Instagram video of the drama minister speaksing about the movie:

What fans said

@thefacilitygirl wrote:

"I'm so glad that all that is happening now is happening in their lifetime. More grace and strength daddy, we love and celebrate you sir."

@iam_abiolaa shared:

"I remember watching 'Just a little sin' as a child. The song mummy Gloria sang when she was about to transition to glory in the movie hasn't left my mouth."

@_ayomideadetoro commented:

"From there to here!!!! 70M+ in a day!!!! And guess what! We are not done!!! Another one will rise from INSIDE"

@bizlift reacted:

"The best clip I've come across today. 'Je ki jesu fun e loruko'"

@omowumi422 said:

"Thank you Daddy Mike Bamiloye for allowing Christ to use you to empower and enlightened our generations

@_officialheritage added:

"This nonsense that unbelievers do by guilt tripping believers when they ask for the reward for their work needs to stop!! A worker is worthy of his hire (his reward)… So my advice is that Christians should also lay down the adequate structures to prevent this from happening. Selah."

Mike Bamiloye berates pastors

Legit.ng reported that the evangelist had slammed popular pastors who mislead their mega-parishes with false doctrine.

He questioned what he called their aim to show off a luxurious lifestyle instead of directing their congregation on the proper Christian path.

Gospel movie producers' thought-provoking message left many dishing out their observations about men of God.

Source: Legit.ng