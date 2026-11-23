More than 65,000 African students studying at UK universities could be left at a cost disadvantage under a proposed UK-EU tuition arrangement

The UK and EU agreed at a November 2024 Brussels summit to negotiate reduced fees for each other's students at their universities

African students make up roughly 9.5% of all international students in the UK, all of whom pay fees set by individual universities with no cap

More than 65,000 African students enrolled at British universities stand to be excluded from a proposed fee concession that could allow European Union students to pay significantly lower tuition rates in the United Kingdom.

Figures from the Higher Education Statistics Agency show that 65,005 students from African countries were studying at UK higher-education providers during the 2024/25 academic year.

More than 65,000 African students in the UK face uncertainty as a proposed UK-EU tuition deal could lower fees for EU nationals only. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

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That figure represents about 9.5% of the country's 685,565 international students.

The proposed arrangement, reported by the UK Observer, emerged from a summit between the UK and the EU held on November 20 in Brussels.

At that meeting, both sides agreed to begin negotiations on a reciprocal education deal, with a six-month window to reach a final agreement.

The joint statement from the two sides said the arrangement would cover "EU students in the UK and for UK students in the EU" and apply "irrespective of the immigration pathway."

Under the terms being discussed, EU students at British universities could gain access to fee levels closer to those paid by domestic UK students.

African students and other non-EU nationals would not be covered by the deal.

African students remain on International fee rates

Since Brexit, most new EU students in the UK have been classified as international students, meaning they lost the preferential fee treatment they once had.

The proposed agreement would restore that benefit for EU nationals but leave African applicants in their current position.

In England, eligible domestic undergraduates pay a maximum of £9,790 per year in tuition fees for the 2026/27 academic year, based on the Department for Education's cap.

Universities set their own rates for international students, including those from Africa, with no upper limit imposed.

The gap in costs can be particularly wide in fields such as medicine, engineering and business, where international fees can run into tens of thousands of pounds each year.

The negotiations are taking place at a difficult time for British universities, which are contending with rising operating costs and falling international student numbers.

The Russell Group has estimated that granting home-fee status to EU students could cost UK universities as much as £570 million based on current enrolment figures, though the financial effect may depend on whether the government agrees to compensate institutions for the reduction in fee income.

For African students, the arrangement could widen the cost gap between themselves and their EU counterparts when applying to British universities, though the final fee levels and terms of the deal are still being negotiated.

New financial requirements for student visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom's Home Office has raised the minimum financial requirements that international students must meet when applying for a student visa, with the new thresholds coming into force on November 30, 2026. The changes affect prospective students from Nigeria and other countries seeking admission to British universities.

Source: Legit.ng