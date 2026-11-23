Singapore's Ministry of Manpower set strict limits on how long children and young persons can work in manual labour roles

Children doing manual labour cannot work more than 6 hours a day, including school time, while young persons are capped at 7 hours

Both groups are barred from working at night and cannot be assigned to rest days without special permission

Singapore has set out clear rules governing the employment of children and young persons in manual labour, covering working hours, rest breaks, and night work restrictions.

Under the country's labour regulations, employers who take on children or young persons as manual workers must observe a ban on night shifts. Neither group is permitted to work between 11pm and 6am.

Singapore enforces strict child labour regulations, limiting daily working hours for children and young persons in manual labour roles. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

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If an employer wants a child or young person to work on their rest day, written permission from the Commissioner for Labour is required first.

Daily hour limits for children

Children face the tightest restrictions. They cannot be made to work for more than three hours in a row without receiving a 30-minute break.

Their total working hours in a single day, counting any time spent in school, must not go beyond six hours.

Rules that apply to young persons

Young persons are allowed slightly longer working periods, but the safeguards remain firm.

They must be given a 30-minute break after no more than four continuous hours of work.

The combined total of work and school time must not exceed seven hours in any single day.

The rules apply regardless of whether the child or young person attends school on that particular day, meaning employers must account for school hours when calculating how long a worker can remain on the job.

Singapore's approach reflects the country's position that young workers in physically demanding roles need structured protection to prevent overwork, particularly for those still in education.

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Source: Legit.ng