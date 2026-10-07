Nkechi Blessing was called to pay tribute to late actor CJay at his service of songs held on Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Blessing revealed that she and CJay spoke almost every day and that the actor had big dreams for his catering career

Overcome with grief, Blessing could not complete her tribute and dropped the microphone before returning to her seat

The service of songs for late Nollywood actor CJay, whose real name was Chijioke Nwokafor, held on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, with videos from the event circulating online and showing the depth of grief among those who attended.

Nkechi Blessing had earlier broken the news of his passing to the public, visibly inconsolable as she spoke about losing her friend. At the service of songs, she was invited to the front to deliver a tribute, but the weight of her emotions proved overwhelming.

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing breaks down in tears at Cjay's service of songs. Photo credit@nkechiblessings/@cjay

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing's tribute to CJay

Speaking about their bond, Blessing revealed that she and CJay were in near-daily contact, and that the late actor carried a strong sense of optimism about his future in the catering industry.

According to her, he was full of plans and ideas, and she expressed the wish that he could somehow witness the outpouring of love and sorrow from the people gathered in his honour.

Nkechi Blessing attends Cjay's service of song, video emerges. Photo credit@nkechiblessing

Source: Instagram

The actress was unable to complete her tribute. Midway through her speech, Blessing broke down completely, dropped the microphone, and walked back to her seat without finishing what she had come to say.

Mourners dressed in white at the event

The atmosphere at the event was one of quiet sorrow. Attendees dressed in white, with heads bowed, as the congregation processed the loss of a colleague and friend who clearly meant a great deal to many people in the Nigerian entertainment space.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress speaking about her late friend:

What fans said about Nkechi Blessing

Fans and followers who came across footage from the ceremony took to the comments to share their reactions:

@popvaultmedia wrote:

"May Almighty Allah continue to shed light on him and grant him paradise.. So sad watching Ogbono and egusi movie so sad."

@ajaokausara commented:

"Hmm na wa o."

@great_ogigi said:

"You go see her for boxing ring tomorrow hissssss."

@cee_kohkoh reacted:

"Chai director apanpa looks so broken."

@thubia2024 wrote:

"What really happen to cjay? I thought they were joking"

Nkechi Blessing speaks about level of hate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing made a video to respond to those who allegedly disliked her.

The movie star had done an advert for a client, and people reported the client's page because they don't like the actress.

She was in tears while reacting to what was done to her client, as she lamented the level of hate towards her.

Source: Legit.ng