Veteran actor Pete Edochie spoke about Olu Jacobs in an emotional tribute shared on Thursday, September 24

Edochie reflected on Olu Jacobs' humour and peaceful nature, revealing the two shared a private joke only they and Joke Silva knew

The actor also sent a touching message to Joke Silva and expressed hope that one of Olu Jacobs' children would carry on his acting legacy

Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs, speaking on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

The tribute emerged in a video shared by radio presenter Nani Boi on Thursday, September 24. In it, Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Pete Edochie recalls private joke with Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva. Credit: olujacobs/jokesilva

Source: Instagram

"If God says the time allotted to you on earth is finished. There's absolutely nothing you can do about it," Edochie said.

He went on to praise Olu Jacobs for the strength he showed in his final years, describing him as someone who faced his challenges with the spirit of a fighter.

"Olu, my brother, you fought like a man. You fought like the soldier I've always known you to be. Rest in peace, my brother," he said.

Pete Edochie remembers Olu Jacobs' humour and legacy

Beyond the grief, Edochie painted a warm picture of who Olu Jacobs was to those who knew him personally. He described him as a peaceful and deeply humorous man, one who held a particular charm that left lasting impressions on those around him.

According to Edochie, the two of them, along with Olu Jacobs' wife, actress Joke Silva, shared a private joke that only the three of them understood.

He also directed warm words at Joke Silva, acknowledging her devotion to her husband throughout his illness.

"Joke, you did your best. And while we must mourn that Olu has gone, we should also be glad and celebrate Olu's life," Edochie said.

Pete Edochie hopes one of Olu Jacobs’ children will continue the acting family legacy after the actor's death. Credit: olujacobs

Source: Instagram

He closed his tribute with a personal wish: that one of Olu Jacobs' children would take up acting, so that his legacy could live on through them. He also left room for hope beyond death, adding,

"If it is true that people recognise one another after they have gone, then there's a possibility that we'll meet again."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the US Mission in Nigeria also joined Nollywood in mourning actor Olu Jacobs.

The Instagram video of Pete Edochie's tribute to Olu Jacobs is below:

Reactions to Pete Edochie's tribute

The video drew an outpouring of emotion from fans on Instagram. Here are some of the reactions:

@siryoung_12 commented:

"May the legacy of our heros not be forgotten even as they find peace with our Maker❤️"

@iamcazchidiebere reacted:

"My maaaaaaaaan,you are loved Ebubedike🙌"

@am_chidexo wrote:

"Wow when a friend pays tribute. Rest in peace Olu Jacobs"

@mahalofreemoney shared:

"They have to cut the clip cause the man cried 😭😭😭😭 I love the man since the day of fearless"

Mercy Johnson mourns Olu Jacobs

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Mercy Johnson reacted to the death of veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

Mercy recounted her experience with the late actor on a movie set, describing it as precious memories. She also sent a heartfelt message to the family he left behind.

Source: Legit.ng