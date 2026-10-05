Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie addressed an audience member's question about family issues during his Legacy Tour in Ghana on October 3, 2026

The actor, who has been married for 57 years, credited his classical music habit and reading lifestyle for keeping him grounded

Edochie's candid admission about what keeps him focused sparked fresh conversations online about marriage and self-discipline

Pete Edochie has offered a refreshingly candid explanation for what has kept him committed to one woman across 57 years of marriage, and he held nothing back while doing so.

The veteran Nollywood actor made the remarks during his Legacy Tour stop in Ghana on 3 October 2026, responding to an audience member who sought advice on managing family issues. What followed was a moment of unscripted honesty that quickly found its way online.

Pete Edochie speaks on 57 years with one wife in viral video. Credit: @peteredochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie on marriage and distraction

Edochie revealed that he married early and has stayed focused throughout his decades in the spotlight, attributing much of his stability to his personal habits.

He said he reads extensively and listens to classical music regularly, describing the genre as "music for cerebral appreciation" that does not pull his attention in the wrong direction.

He was also upfront about his past, admitting he once struggled with heavy drinking and smoking before giving those up entirely.

He added that his Christian faith plays a significant role in how he lives his life.

"I married early. I've been married for 57 years. It is difficult to do, but it's true. And I don't get distracted easily," he said. "My lifestyle does not involve that kind of destruction. Most of the time, I'm inside the house. I'm playing classical music, or I'm reading some material. I'm always very busy doing one thing or the other."

He was careful to note that his experience is personal and not a universal standard, telling the audience plainly:

"It doesn't mean I'm a wonderful man. No, no."

"Don't Ask Me That Kind of Question Again"

The moment that got people talking came at the end of his response, when Edochie turned the tables on the questioner with a light-hearted but pointed closing line:

"Don't ask me that kind of question again. You're not a friend now."

Pete Edochie speaks on 57 years with one wife in viral video. Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The remark drew laughter from the audience and has since sparked wider debate online about what genuinely sustains long-term commitment, particularly for public figures whose careers place them in the spotlight constantly.

Watch Pete Edochie speak on his 57-year marriage during the Legacy Tour:

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs.

He spoke on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Source: Legit.ng