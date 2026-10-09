Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe declared an elderly man wanted after phones were stolen at late Cjay Nwoks' service of songs

CCTV footage captured the suspect during the theft at RCCG Maranatha Church in Gbagada, Lagos, on October 7, 2026

Arukwe shared photos of the suspect on Instagram and urged the public to contact fashion designer Kingsley Okoye Rex with any useful information

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has publicly called out an elderly man for allegedly stealing phones at the service of songs organised in honour of his late colleague Cjay Nwoks.

In a post published on his Instagram page on October 8, 2026, Arukwe described how the man attended the ceremony at RCCG Maranatha Church in the Gbagada area of Lagos and made off with phones belonging to celebrity fashion designer and filmmaker Kingsley Okoye Rex.

Uzor Arukwe shares CCTV photos of an elderly man accused of stealing filmmaker Kingsley Okoye Rex’s phones at Cjay Nwoks’ service of songs. Photo: uzor.arukwe/cjaynwoks1

Source: Instagram

CCTV footage from the venue reportedly captured the individual in the act before he vanished from the scene.

Uzor Arukwe appealed directly to his followers to help identify or locate the suspect, directing anyone with useful information to contact @rexkingsleyok.

The actor also urged his audience to circulate the accompanying images of the man as widely as possible.

In his words:

"This man is wanted. He attended the burial and service of songs held in honor of Cjay Nwoks at Redeem Church in Gbagada and stole @rexkingsleyok's phones before disappearing. CCTV footage captured and identified him during the theft. If you have useful information about his identity or whereabouts, contact @rexkingsleyok. Please repost and share his picture."

Who was Cjay Nwoks?

The service of songs was held on October 7, 2026, to honour Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, professionally known as Cjay Nwoks.

The rising Nollywood actor, who launched his career in 2021, featured in productions including Larry Cold, Mum Overnight, and A Day to My Wedding.

He died on September 30, 2026, at a hospital in the Badore area of Lagos. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Actress Nkechi Blessing had earlier announced his passing and postponed the release of her film Egusi Ogbono, in which Nwoks appeared.

Check out Uzor Arukwe's Instagram post about the man he accused of stealing phones below:

Fans react to Uzor Arukwe's post

Arukwe's post quickly spread across social media, drawing strong reactions from users:

@do2dtun wrote:

"What a douche. 🤦🏾‍♂️"

@nicoleasinugo commented:

"Looks like the premise of a movie. Best dad in the world at day, robber by night 😩"

@iambisola said:

"I pray they catch him ooo"

@emmanuella_iloba reacted:

"Someone's best dad in the world 🤦‍♀️"

@chiomakpotha shared:

"I really hate the embarrassment he has brought his family. These things hurt so bad. I hope he's caught"

@blessingonwukwe wrote:

"Because someone is old doesn't make them responsible. The young irresponsible boy grows up to be an old irresponsible man. Age doesn't change a wicked soul."

Uzor Arukwe appeals to Nigerians for information about an elderly man accused of stealing phones at late Cjay Nwoks’ memorial service in Lagos. Photo: uzor.arukwe/cjaynwoks1

Source: Instagram

Uzor Arukwe reacts to Bambam's marital saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uzor Arukwe trended amid the marital tension surrounding one of his colleagues, Bambam, and her husband, Teddy A.

A netizen had advised Arukwe to stop partnering with Bambam because of her marital saga.

Reacting, the actor slammed the X user, stating that he could never be him. Fans of the movie star applauded his response.

Source: Legit.ng