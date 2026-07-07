Nollywood star Uzor Arukwe recently recounted the challenges within one year after he got married to his wife

The actor shared how he lost his job, was involved in a car accident, and struggled with financial hardship

He disclosed that the tough period coincided with his move to venture into full-time acting after leaving the corporate world

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe, also fondly called Odogwu Paranran, has opened up about the financial struggles he faced shortly after he married his wife, Barbara Boyd-Arukwe.

Arukwe, who made headlines after sharing the reason for his silence on actor Alexx Ekubo's death, in a recent interview posted on the Tope Olowoniyan TV channel, revealed he lost his job, suffered a car accident, and battled financial hardship within three months after he got married.

Uzor Arukwe reveals his finances was a mess after he got married. Credit: uzorarukwe

Source: Instagram

He said, "The same year that I settled down, I lost my job. I got married in August, and I lost my job in November. That happened, and my finances just went crazy. At that same period, I had an accident with my car. It was stupid, it was a mess."

The actor opened up about his challenges regarding paying his house rent. According to Arukwue, while others were celebrating Detty December, he would be worried about his rent.

“I am not spending, I am not partying, I’m literally calculating stuff. My rent was due every January and when my first daughter came, school fees happened too. So, yes, my finances have been a mess for the longest," he said.

The actor who disclosed that the challenging period coincided with his transition into full-time acting after leaving the corporate world stated that his partner advised him to focus on providing for the family.

"I had zero person to fall on because my father was a tough-love type of guy. He was a Biafra soldier. He no send your papa. My mom is caring but she didn’t have as much money as my father did," Arukwe said.

Uzor Arukwe got married in the month of August, though he has kept the exact year and date private. He is famous for his roles in A Tribe Called Judah, Prophetess, Hire a Woman, Love In Every Word, among others.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Uzor Arukwe opened up about the emotional struggle he faced at home after choosing acting as a career, revealing that his family’s acceptance did not come easily.

Despite his growing success in Nollywood, Arukwe disclosed that his father remained unconvinced that acting was a valid profession.

Uzor Arukwe shares his partner's reaction to his acting career while he was struggling with his finances. Credit: uzorarukwe

Source: Instagram

Speaking, the actor revealed that his father had heard about his work but deliberately chose not to acknowledge it.

The YouTube video of Uzor Arukwe opening up about the challenges he faced after getting married is below:

Uzor Arukwe reacts to Bambam's marital saga

Legit.ng also reported that Uzor Arukwe trended amid the marital tension surrounding one of his colleagues, Bambam, and her husband, Teddy A.

A netizen had advised Arukwe to stop partnering with Bambam because of her marital saga.

Reacting, the actor slammed the X user, stating that he could never be him. Fans of the movie star applauded his response.

Source: Legit.ng