Nkechi Blessing posted a heartfelt video collage of moments she shared with late Nollywood actor Cjay Nwoke, who died on September 30, 2026

The actress disclosed she had spoken with Cjay just hours before learning of his sudden passing in a Lagos hospital

Fathia Williams, Peggy Ovire, and fans flooded Nkechi Blessing's tribute post with condolences for the late actor

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has paid a deeply personal tribute to her late colleague Cjay Nwoke, born Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, who passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at a Lagos hospital.

She posted the tribute on her Instagram page roughly two hours after first breaking the news of his death to the public.

Nkechi Blessing mourns late actor Cjay Nwoke and shares cherished moments from their time together. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday/cjaynwoks1

Source: Instagram

The post was a compiled video collage of photographs and clips capturing the two friends together over time.

The weight of the loss was made sharper by how close the two had spoken before he died. Nkechi Blessing had been in contact with him as recently as 8 a.m. on the same day.

Her caption read:

"Cjay Nwoke Oma💔 so this is really the end? Omo we had plans oooo, Kaii💔 Spoke to you 8am today and few hours later you are no more with us…Omo pls Return if possible cus I refuse to type otherwise 💔 this is too much for me to handle 💔."

Nkechi Blessing cancels movie release

Earlier that day, a visibly shaken Nkechi Blessing had announced Cjay's passing and made the decision to cancel the scheduled 5 p.m. premiere of her film Egusi Ogbono, in which he was set to play the lead role.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been made public, and no official cause has been disclosed.

Cjay Nwoke, who hailed from Awka in Anambra State and was based in Lagos, had been building a career in the industry since 2021, appearing in productions such as Larry Cold and Mum Overnight, among others.

Watch Nkechi Blessing's emotional moments with late Cjay Nwoke in the Instagram video below:

Colleagues and fans react to Nkechi Blessing's tribute

Fellow Nollywood stars offered their condolences beneath the post.

Fathia Williams commented:

"Omg, may his soul rest in peace 🥲🙏."

Peggy Ovire wrote:

"Ah, I'm just seeing this... so so sorry 💔💔."

Destiny Etiko reacted:

"🥲🥲"

Fans also responded in large numbers, with many expressing disbelief at the suddenness of the loss.

@bakarezhainab wrote:

"Still in Awe 🫢 which kind death be this Olorun 🥲🥲🥲"

@finola_beauty commented:

"What a world 💔😭 What really happened to him? Chaiiii, please be consoled and may his soul rest in peace, Amen 🙏"

@therealoracle said:

"God help us 😢 He looks very healthy like frosh and all that. R.I.P 😓"

@bi_benard shared:

"So sorry 😞 for your loss sis 🙏🏾 may GOD comfort you and the family. This is painful 💔"

@powertwins_2 added:

"So sad...such a vibrant young man. It is well🙏🙏"

Nkechi Blessing shares touching video memories with late actor Cjay Nwoke as Nollywood mourns his loss. Photo: cjaynwoks1

Source: Instagram

Content creator makes claims about Okemesi's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more details emerged about late comic actor Okemesi as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, made fresh claims about him.

In a video that surfaced online, content creator Barrow alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation. The skit maker claimed that Okemesi would not have passed the way he did, alleging that he brought the situation upon himself.

Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi's welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs, before the actor left his residence. He shared details of what happened.

Source: Legit.ng