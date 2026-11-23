The Archaeological Survey of India confirmed that photography is banned at three centrally protected monuments across India

The Ajanta Caves, Leh Palace, and the mausoleum of the Taj Mahal in Agra are the three sites where cameras are not allowed

Visitors to all other centrally protected monuments and sites in India are permitted to take photographs freely

India has officially named three of its most celebrated historical sites where visitors are barred from taking photographs, even as the rest of the country's centrally protected monuments remain open to cameras.

The Archaeological Survey of India, which operates under the Ministry of Culture, confirmed that photography is permitted at all centrally protected monuments and sites across the country with the exception of three specific locations. The restriction applies to both tourists and locals, meaning no personal photographs may be taken at these sites regardless of the purpose.

India names 3 popular monuments where visitors cannot take photos. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/The Asahi Shimbun/DenKuvaiev

Source: Getty Images

3 Indian sites where photography is banned

The three locations where visitors are not allowed to take photographs are:

1. Ajanta Caves

2. Leh Palace, specifically in areas where paintings are found

3. The mausoleum of the Taj Mahal in Agra

What the photography ban means for visitors

For the millions of tourists who travel to India each year with the Taj Mahal as a centrepiece of their itinerary, the restriction is a significant one. While visitors may still enter and experience the mausoleum in Agra, capturing the moment on camera inside is not permitted.

Similarly, the Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for their ancient Buddhist rock-cut sculptures and paintings, fall under the same prohibition. At Leh Palace, the ban is specifically tied to the areas that house historic paintings, suggesting the restriction is partly driven by preservation concerns for fragile artworks.

Outside of these three sites, photography remains freely allowed at all other centrally protected monuments and sites managed by the Archaeological Survey of India.

UAE restricts photography at four locations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had issued official guidelines warning foreign visitors against taking photographs of certain locations and facilities while in the country.

The restricted places include military installations, security installations, diplomatic installations, and some public buildings. Visitors were also warned against filming or photographing other people without first obtaining their permission.

Source: Legit.ng