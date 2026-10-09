Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo announced a free 3-day filmmaking masterclass at his newly commissioned Euphoria 360 Hub in Lagos

The masterclass, scheduled for October 29 to 31, 2026, would cover acting, directing, editing, sound design and film scoring

Registration was declared free, but Adebayo capped spots at the first 30 successful applicants, urging interested persons to sign up immediately

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo has announced a free filmmaking masterclass through his Euphoria 360 Academy, with a strict cap of 30 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

The announcement came via an X post on October 8, 2026, days after the official commissioning of his Euphoria 360 Hub in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo offers free training in acting, directing, editing and sound design through Euphoria 360 Film Academy. Photo: realfemiadebayo

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo expressed gratitude to everyone who celebrated the facility's opening before turning attention to what the academy would offer aspiring creatives.

"I believe strongly that we have a responsibility to create opportunities for the people coming after us," Adebayo said in the accompanying video.

Femi Adebayo explains what the masterclass will cover

The 3-day masterclass, running from October 29 to 31, 2026, will be delivered by working industry professionals across key filmmaking disciplines including acting, directing, editing, sound design and film scoring.

Registration is free, though the form asks applicants about their areas of interest, prior experience, and availability for in-person attendance.

The actor was emphatic about the limitation on spaces:

"The masterclass is restricted to the first 30 successful registrations. So if you love filmmaking, this is an opportunity for you."

The academy sits within the Euphoria 360 Hub, headquarters of Femi Adebayo's Euphoria360 Media Limited. Lagos state deputy governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat commissioned the facility on October 6, 2026.

The complex houses cinema-grade production studios, post-production suites featuring a Dolby Atmos sound facility and a Foley studio, event spaces and the academy itself.

Davido had already filmed his "B4 B4" music video at the hub before it formally opened.

The commissioning drew notable industry figures and an emotional response from Femi Adebayo's father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello.

Femi Adebayo teases new Nollywood project titled "War of Warriors"

In the same video, Femi Adebayo also hinted at a new film project inspired by the wave of praise his previous work received.

He noted that the word "WOW" appeared repeatedly in reviews of his film Jagun Jagun and said it gave him the idea to produce a film bearing that title, adding that the full meaning could be "War of Warriors."

"Femi, mo ngbo. Ise ya, War of Warriors. Let's GO!!" he declared.

Watch Femi Adebayo speak about the free masterclass in the X video below:

Fans react to Femi Adebayo's Euphoria 360 Hub announcement

Fans reacted warmly to both the masterclass announcement and the broader vision Femi Adebayo articulated for Nollywood's next generation.

@tim_michaelson wrote:

"Thank you for this opportunity sir. I pray I get picked."

@MrSimpleNClassy commented:

"You are an amazing man and I'm inspired by your work. God bless you."

@Ola_plus1 said:

"Have applied sir, and i pray may God let me be among the 30 person."

@ADE5567 shared:

"Hopefully I get chosen 🙏"

@Esosasere820 wrote:

"Thank you very much sir, for such opportunity. 🙏🏾😂 I believe this was for me and other aspiring actors 😂"

@agbulight added:

"Congratulations to you sir. Delights when I see someone from ilorin doing exploit."

Femi Adebayo announces a free three-day filmmaking masterclass at his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub, with limited registration slots. Photo: realfemiadebayo

Source: Instagram

Euphoria 360 Hub: Femi Adebayo reacts to ₦40bn valuation claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo expressed surprise after social media users valued his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub at ₦40 billion.

The actor and filmmaker reacted on X on October 7, 2026, questioning how the figure was calculated after a user described the Lagos studio as a ₦40 billion investment.

When another user estimated the facility could cost ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion, Femi avoided giving a specific amount, saying, “Grace of God is sufficient for me.”

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng