Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo publicly questioned the widely circulated ₦40 billion valuation of his newly opened Euphoria 360 Hub

The multi-purpose media facility in Oregun, Lagos, was commissioned on October 6, 2026, by Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat

Prominent industry figures, including Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afolayan and Ramsey Nouah, attended the grand launch of the facility

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo has reacted with visible surprise after social media users widely tagged his new Euphoria 360 Hub with a ₦40 billion valuation, a figure he was clearly not expecting to see attached to his project.

On October 7, 2026, Adebayo took to X to quote a user who had described the studio as "valued at 40billion naira" and celebrated it as a landmark investment.

Femi Adebayo responds to claims that his new Euphoria 360 Hub is valued at ₦40bn. Photo: realfemiadebayo

Source: Instagram

His response was swift and disbelieving:

"Valued at what?? What ?? How ? When, where ? Wow!"

Femi Adebayo credits grace of God

In a second post the same day, Femi Adebayo quoted another user who was attempting to guess the cost of the facility, suggesting figures of one or two billion naira:

"Like how much would this kind of huge project cost🤯?? 1Billion ? 2 ? 🥹🧎🏻‍♂️‍➡️💰"

Rather than put a number on it himself, Femi Adebayo kept his answer brief and spiritual:

"Grace of God is sufficient for me."

The Euphoria 360 Hub, located in Oregun, Lagos, serves as the headquarters of his Euphoria360 Media Limited.

It was officially commissioned on October 6, 2026, by Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

The facility houses cinema-grade production studios, post-production suites for editing and colour grading, music video and events spaces, equipment rental services, and the Euphoria360 Film Academy.

Davido had already shot his "B4 B4" music video at the hub before the formal opening.

Star-studded launch for Femi Adebayo's Euphoria 360 Hub

The launch drew a host of prominent industry names, including Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afolayan and Ramsey Nouah.

One of the most touching moments of the event came from Adebayo's father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, who was visibly emotional during the ceremony.

While the ₦40 billion figure has spread widely across media and social platforms, it remains an estimate circulating online and has not been officially confirmed by Adebayo or his company.

The launch has drawn significant praise for its contribution to Nigeria's creative infrastructure, and online reactions to Femi Adebayo's posts were equally lively.

Check out Femi Adebayo's response to the value of his movie hub in the X post below:

Fans react to Femi Adebayo's response

Here is what social media users have to say:

@babatundebalo wrote:

"You were not informed?? 😂😂😂"

@master_funmi reacted:

"Abeg o! Why you dey let my oga dey stammer na... Warn yourself o🤣🤣"

@Lord_Akaza_ commented:

"Owner sef see his investment net-worth fear catch am"

@tobilobaphotog said:

"You are just seeing it...they've helped you do the evaluation since yesterday like you planned the budget with them"

@Iam_Eflexy wrote:

"Online Evaluators Don Do Their Own Evaluation... Remain Forbes Own."

@babstundelawal shared:

"Baba doesn't want Tinubu's tax men to come for his business. Very smart of you to debunk it. By the way, big congratulations brother, very proud of you."

Femi Adebayo’s newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub draws attention over circulating ₦40bn valuation claim. Photo: realfemiadebayo

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo reacts to 'money finished' comments on Euphoria 360 Hub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo responded humorously after an X influencer suggested that his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub was where his money “finished.”

The actor quoted the post on October 6, 2026, and joked that the facility was not where his money ended but where it started.

The hub in Oregun, Lagos, offers movie production, content creation and post-production services, alongside equipment rentals, event spaces and a film academy.

Source: Legit.ng