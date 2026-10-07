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Femi Adebayo Reacts to ‘Money Finish’ Comment About His Newly Launched Movie Hub
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Femi Adebayo Reacts to ‘Money Finish’ Comment About His Newly Launched Movie Hub

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
4 min read
  • Femi Adebayo responded to a social media comment describing his newly opened Euphoria 360 Hub as a place where 'money finish'
  • The facility in Oregun, Lagos, was commissioned on October 6, 2026, by Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat
  • Industry heavyweights, including Odunlade Adekola and Kunle Afolayan, attended the launch of the cinema-grade production studio

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Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo had a sharp but humorous response ready when a social media user suggested his brand-new Euphoria 360 Hub was the place where his money "finished."

On October 6, 2026, an X influencer shared a detailed video tour by content creator Ola of Lagos, walking viewers through the impressive facility in Oregun, Lagos.

Femi Adebayo responds to social media comment about his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub in Lagos
Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo reacts to comments about his newly launched movie production hub in Lagos. Photo: realfemiadebayo
Source: Instagram

The tour covered the hub's spaces for movie production, music video shoots, and content creation, prompting the narrator to remark that considerable resources had clearly gone into building it.

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The influencer captioned the video:

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"Ola of Lagos giving us a well-detailed tour of the new Euphoria 360 hub for movie production, music video, content creation and all owned by Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo🏠😍❤️…..Omoh, Na here money finish bruh🤯🥶"

Femi Adebayo quoted the post and clapped back with characteristic humour, writing:

"O ga ju no be here money finish ooo, na here e start oo."

His reply reframed the hub not as the final destination of his funds, but as the launchpad for returns on that investment.

Inside the Euphoria 360 Hub

The facility, formally known as Euphoria 360 Studio and the headquarters of Euphoria360 Media Limited, was officially commissioned on October 6, 2026, by Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

It offers cinema-grade production and post-production services, covering editing, colour grading, and visual effects, alongside equipment rentals and event spaces.

The hub also houses the Euphoria360 Film Academy, designed to train the next generation of Nigerian creatives.

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Odunlade reacts as Femi Adebayo unveils hub for movie and media production in Lagos

Notably, the studio had already served as a filming location for Davido's "B4 B4" music video before its doors were officially opened to the public.

Femi Adebayo, the son of veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, is one of Nollywood's most prolific director-actor combinations, credited with major productions including King of Thieves (Agesinkole), Jagun Jagun and Seven Doors.

He described the launch as the fulfilment of a vision he had long carried.

The commissioning ceremony drew prominent names from the Nigerian film industry, including Odunlade Adekola and Kunle Afolayan.

Adebayo Salami was also present and publicly expressed pride in his son's achievement.

Check out Femi Adebayo's comment about his movie hub in the X post below:

Fans react to Femi Adebayo's comment

Online reactions were enthusiastic, with fans and industry observers praising the investment in local film infrastructure.

@maybatch300 wrote:

"This man is super Intelligent education is not a scam he saw the need and Invested differently instead of building a film village he built what's needed in Lagos"

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@AYINDEJIDE commented:

"The ideas itself is creative, most Yoruba actors has been investing in film villages across South west like Kunle Afolayans, Ibrahim Chatas and Dele Odules but it takes a creative mind to make this happen and put it in strategic location like Ikeja Lagos. Kudos to @realfemiadebayo May Allah put Barakah into it."

@clericomomummy added:

"Everybody created film village Egbon created film city this is huge Barakallahu feehi sir"

@flawlessdazzol reacted:

"Omohhhhhhhhh Huge congratulations Sir. This is massive. Azzzziiiinnnnnnn"

@Temitayo102 wrote:

"Boda you have outdone yourself... congratulations sir, Okey Okey lola kunfayakun🤲"

@topeisaak said:

"Uncle Femo. I love this establishment. It will never go down in Jesus name."
Femi Adebayo speaks on his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub for movie and content production in Lagos
Femi Adebayo’s newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub attracts attention as the filmmaker responds to online comments. Photo: realfemiadebayo
Source: Instagram

Oga Bello gets emotional at Femi Adebayo’s movie hub launch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, became emotional while delivering a goodwill speech at the launch of his son Femi Adebayo’s Euphoria 360Hub Studios in Ikeja, Lagos.

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The event, held on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, attracted notable stars including Odunlade Adekola, Jide Kosoko, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Kunle Afolayan.

Oga Bello’s tears reflected his pride as he watched Femi commission the new movie and media production facility.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Femi AdebayoLagos StateNollywoodActors
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