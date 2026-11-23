Canada's government has flagged specific clothing items that can cause problems with permanent residence application photographs

The rules apply to both male and female applicants seeking to move to Canada through the permanent residence process

White garments and certain necklines are among the items Canada says can interfere with photo clarity and face recognition

Canada has released official guidance warning foreigners applying for permanent residence to pay close attention to what they wear in their application photographs, with five specific clothing types flagged as problematic.

The guidelines apply to applicants of any gender. The Canadian government explains that certain garments can either blend into the photograph's white background or obscure key parts of the face and neck, ultimately affecting the quality and usability of the image.

Canada lists clothes men and women should avoid wearing in permanent residence photos. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ ZHAO/ Al Drago

Source: Getty Images

Canada permanent residence photos: Clothing to avoid

The Canadian government states:

"Show a clear difference between your face and the white background. Avoid wearing white clothing or white religious head coverings because these may blend into the background and cause shadowing."

It adds:

"Avoid wearing turtlenecks, bulky jackets, or tops that cover the neck, because these may obscure the outline of your face and affect the clarity of your silhouette."

Below is the full list of clothing items Canada says applicants must avoid:

1. White clothes — These can blend into the white photo background, making it difficult to distinguish the outline of the body clearly.

2. White head coverings — Like white clothing, these may merge with the background and create unwanted shadows in the photograph.

3. Turtlenecks — These cover a portion of the neck and interfere with the visible outline of the face.

4. Bulky jackets — These can hide the natural shape of the neck area, reducing the overall clarity of the photograph.

5. Tops that cover the neck — Any garment that conceals the neck can make it harder to see the face outline distinctly.

Why Canada's photo rules matter for applicants

The underlying concern behind all five restrictions is the same: applicants must ensure there is a clear visual contrast between their face, their clothing, and the white background used in official photos. When clothing colours or styles interfere with that contrast, the photograph may be rejected, potentially delaying the entire permanent residence application.

Canada advises applicants to choose outfits that allow both the face and the natural silhouette of the body to stand out cleanly against the background, ensuring the image meets the technical standards required for processing.

US lists items banned in visa photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US government had listed four types of clothing and accessories visa applicants must avoid wearing in their application photographs. These include uniforms, hats and head coverings, headphones, and eyeglasses.

The rules apply to both male and female applicants, with limited exceptions for certain religious clothing and medical conditions.

Source: Legit.ng