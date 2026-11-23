Nigerian content creator Ifeoma Igbotic shared a video of herself receiving swimming lessons from billionaire senator Ned Nwoko

Igbotic, known as 'Igbo Barbie', posted the footage on Sunday, November 22, 2026, with a caption about being an 'Igbo princess'

The video quickly went viral, with commenters flooding the post with humour and references to Nwoko's polygamous household

Nigerian content creator Ifeoma Igbotic, popularly known as "Igbo Barbie," has sparked a wave of reactions online after sharing footage of herself receiving swimming lessons from billionaire businessman and senator Ned Nwoko.

Igbotic posted the video across her social media pages on Sunday, November 22, 2026, alongside a caption that read:

Female influencer spotted in swimming pool as she takes lessons from Ned Nwoko. Credit: ifeomaigbotic/nednwoko

Source: Instagram

"Today, I got swimming lessons from distinguished Senator Ned Nwoko in just 30 minutes. Being an Igbo princess comes with specialties."

The clip spread rapidly, drawing the attention of thousands of users who flooded the comments section with jokes and innuendo. Many of the remarks were pointed references to Nwoko's well-documented polygamous lifestyle, which has previously placed him in the spotlight — particularly due to his marriage to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Who Is Ifeoma Igbotic?

Igbotic is an Anambra-born content creator whose work centres on celebrating Igbo culture, traditional fashion and language. Her "Igbo Barbie" persona has helped her build a following around cultural pride and lifestyle content, making her one of the more recognisable voices in that niche online.

Ned Nwoko's family activities

Around the same time, Nwoko had separately shared content of his own on social media, posting a video of himself and members of his family taking part in gaming activities. In the caption accompanying that post, he reflected on the value of sport in shaping young minds.

"Sports are more than games. They build character, encourage healthy habits and teach lessons that stay with us long after the game is over. These are values worth introducing to children early," he wrote.

Neither Igbotic nor Nwoko had made any further public statements regarding the swimming lesson video at the time of writing.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko spoke out following fresh rumours about Regina Daniels' health.

People react as a lady takes swimming lessons from Ned Nwoko. Credit: nednwoko

Source: Instagram

The video Ifeoma Igbotic shared, showing Ned Nwoko giving her swimming lessons, is below:

A video of Ned Nwoko and his family participating in games is below:

Ned Nwoko's mansion sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video from inside Ned Nwoko's mansion set social media buzzing, not just because of the sweet moment between the politician and his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, but because of a background figure fans are convinced is actress Regina Daniels.

Laila posted the clip showing her husband pulling out a handkerchief to wipe her face, apparently to verify that her flawless complexion owed nothing to makeup.

While the tender moment between Laila and Nwoko drew warm reactions, many viewers were far more interested in a figure seen briefly in the video before swiftly turning away from the camera.

Source: Legit.ng