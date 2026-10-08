Davido took to his Instagram story on October 8, 2026, to publicly congratulate his cousins on their luxury vehicle acquisitions

B-Red took delivery of a Lamborghini Urus while his brother Sina Rambo acquired a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon at the same time

The brothers are sons of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and have long been part of Nigeria's music scene alongside Davido

Davido has publicly congratulated his cousins B-Red and Sina Rambo after the brothers simultaneously took delivery of matching red luxury SUVs, setting social media abuzz with debate about the prominent Adeleke family's wealth.

The DMW label boss, whose real name is David Adeleke, posted a congratulatory message on his Instagram story on October 8, 2026, sharing a photo of B-Red alongside his new vehicle.

B-Red and Sina Rambo unveil Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon as Davido reacts. Photo: davido/bredhkn/sinarambo

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats singer's message was short but warm:

"Congrats Cuzzo,"

The message means "Congratulations, cousin". The post was enough to amplify the already-trending conversation around the dual acquisitions.

B-Red and Sina Rambo's luxury purchases

B-Red, born Adebayo Adeleke, added a brand-new Lamborghini Urus to his name, while his brother Sina Rambo, whose full name is Adesina Adeleke, pulled up in a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The brothers played into the moment online, joking about "twinning" with their coordinated multimillion-naira purchases.

The posts quickly divided opinion across Nigerian social media, with many weighing in on the display of affluence.

Adeleke dynasty and music roots

Beyond their ties to Davido, B-Red and Sina Rambo are sons of Ademola Adeleke, the current Governor of Osun State.

The brothers relocated from Atlanta to Nigeria in the early stages of their careers to break into the entertainment industry, forging their paths alongside their globally recognised cousin.

Davido's quick public endorsement speaks to the well-documented closeness within the Adeleke family.

The chart-topping singer has consistently shown up for his relatives, whether celebrating personal achievements or professional milestones, and this latest gesture was no different.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido gave fans a glimpse of his personal office at his father’s Pacific Holdings headquarters in Lagos.

The singer unveiled the workspace on Wednesday, October 7, alongside views of the company’s sprawling building and its interior.

Davido showed off the spacious office and luxurious setup, revealing that he plans to move between the workspace and his studio.

Check out Davido's comment in the Instagram post below

B-Red and Sina Rambo showcase new Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon as Davido congratulates them. Photo: davido/bredhkn/sinarambo

Source: Instagram

Davido hails Ibrahim Traoré

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido praised Burkina Faso’s head of state, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, after the country opened its first-ever gold refinery in a major step towards processing its mineral resources locally.

The Afrobeats superstar shared the development on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, tagging Traoré’s handle and describing him as a “Leader”, a post that quickly attracted attention from his fans and followers.

Burkina Faso launched the refinery on Monday, September 28, as part of efforts to tighten control over its gold trade, reduce the export of raw ore and capture more value from the country’s natural wealth.

Source: Legit.ng