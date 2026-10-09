Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has announced that he will wed his longtime partner, Davita Omoniyi, on October 24, 2026, sharing a pre-wedding video online

The singer’s eldest son featured in a voice-over accompanying the video, adding a family touch to the couple’s wedding announcement

Zlatan and Davita reportedly had a private civil wedding earlier in 2026, with the upcoming ceremony set to mark another milestone in their relationship

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has given fans a glimpse into his upcoming wedding to his longtime partner, Davita Omoniyi, after sharing a heartwarming pre-wedding video on social media.

The award-winning singer announced that the couple would celebrate their wedding on October 24, 2026, as excitement builds around their journey to becoming husband and wife.

Zlatan Ibile announces that he will wed his longtime partner, Davita Omoniyi, on October 24, 2026, and shares a pre-wedding video online. Photos: @zlatanibile/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the video shared online, Zlatan and Davita appeared in a romantic pre-wedding shoot, accompanied by a cute voice-over from their eldest son.

The inclusion of their son added a family touch to the announcement, making the moment about more than just the couple’s big day.

Zlatan shares wedding date

The rapper accompanied the announcement with a message that confirmed the date for the ceremony, giving fans and well-wishers something to look forward to later this month.

The news comes after the couple reportedly announced their wedding plans in August while attending fellow socialite Soso Soberekon’s wedding.

During the event, Zlatan and Davita extended an invitation to people aboard the jet, saying they would be happy to have them celebrate with them.

Although the October ceremony is generating excitement, reports indicate that Zlatan and Davita had already tied the knot in a low-key civil wedding earlier in 2026, surrounded by family and loved ones.

The couple had also fuelled marriage speculation in March when they shared family photos showing them embracing and wearing wedding rings.

Davita further drew attention when she added the singer’s surname, Omoniyi, to her Instagram handle.

Watch the Instagram video announcing Zlatan's wedding here:

Reactions trail Zlatan Ibile's wedding

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@oludotunn_ stated:

"Congratulations egbon nla….A blessed home already"

@belloibrymo wrote:

"Greater heights! God has really elevated you from your initial start up point. Your growth was and is still really fun to watch. You inspire me and I pray and hope you continue moving with light the way you’ve always done."

@Charley_001 wrote:

"Wedding ring from icebox Lmao Una sef ehhh Wats with the seeking of validation for ?"

Zlatan Ibile's eldest son featured in a voice-over accompanying the video. Photo: @zlatanibile/IG.

Source: Instagram

Zlatan celebrates birthday with secondary school classmates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile warmed hearts online after showing how he celebrated his 31st birthday in a simple and meaningful way.

The rapper shared a video of a 3-day reunion with his secondary school classmates, whom he last saw 15 years ago, reconnecting away from celebrity attention.

During the celebration, Zlatan played football with them and also visited an orphanage where they shared food items and spent time reflecting on his journey.

Source: Legit.ng