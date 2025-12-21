Zlatan Ibile has shared a heartwarming video showing the unique way he marked his 31st birthday

The Afrobeats star reconnected with his secondary school classmates on a three-day reunion to mark his special day

From a friendly football match to giving back to the orphanage, the singer celebrated his new age with his schoolmates

Nigerian rapper and Afrobeats star, Zlatan Ibile, whose real name is [full name], has left many Nigerians gushing after he shared the unique way he celebrated his 31st birthday.

In a video shared via his social media timeline on Saturday, December 20, the Zanku label boss detailed how he reconnected with his secondary school classmates, whom he had last seen 15 years ago, on a 3-day reunion to mark his birthday.

Zlatan Ibile celebrates his 31st birthday with secondary school mates. Credit: zlatanibile

Clips from the event captured the singer laughing, dancing, and reminiscing with his former classmates away from the typical celebrity glitz.

Zlatan, who engaged in a game of football with his classmates like old times, also visited an orphanage with them where they gave out food items.

The singer, who has never shied away from his roots, used the opportunity to reflect on his journey and reconnect with those who knew him before his rise to fame.

Zlatan Ibile's secondary school classmates celebrate him on 31st birthday. Credit: zlatanibile

Captioning the video, Zlatan Ibile wrote:

"Thank you all for the Birthday Wishes, Prayers, and Gifts! Love and appreciate you all."

The video showing how Zlatan Ibile marked his 31st birthday is below:

Reactions to Zlatan Ibile's birthday celebration

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as many applauded the singer. Read the comments below:

sadora_liz said:

"This is so beautiful and thoughtful they wouldn’t forget this in a lifetime."

pay2shoplagos commented:

"This is special, nostalgic, I can imagine the memories this must have brought about. More like a break from adulthood."

timmyotukoya said:

"Omo this is every millennial man’s dream. Our secondary friends were like family. I miss them so much. God bless Zlatan."

iizzyyprince said:

"This is mad creative! Very different and classy. What a guy. Happy birthday Zlatan."

hyke__ray said:

"Things we love to see! Zlatan got some great mindset that could be emulated by many."

igbo_boygh wrote:

"You can see the smile on his face he was really happy to reconnect with his old school classmates happy birthday world president Zlatan."

olatunde_cary commented:

"This is the kind of reunion we talking bout no be to dey go beach."

honeystore.ng said:

"Secondary school friends are the realest."

kennedyexcel said:

"The best friends you’ll ever have na your childhood friends or primary and secondary school friends now na fake friends full everywhere."

