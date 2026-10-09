Peller and Jarvis’ unborn child, Baby Adelaja, has reportedly amassed 100,000 TikTok followers despite having no posts on the platform

The couple’s unborn baby has also attracted over 30,000 followers on Instagram following the announcement of their pregnancy

The impressive numbers have generated mixed reactions, with social media users weighing in on the attention surrounding the child before birth

Popular Nigerian streamer Peller and his wife, Jarvis, have got people talking after their unborn baby, Baby Adelaja, recorded impressive social media numbers ahead of arrival.

The couple, who recently announced that they were expecting their first child after months of denying pregnancy rumours, have already introduced their little one to the world of social media.

Peller and Jarvis’ unborn child, Baby Adelaja, amasses 100,000 TikTok followers despite having no posts on the platform. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Their decision to create accounts for the unborn child appears to be paying off, judging by the number of followers the pages have attracted.

Peller's baby gains thousands of followers

Legit.ng observed that Baby Adelaja’s TikTok page had amassed 100,000 followers despite having no videos or other posts at the time of the report.

The baby’s Instagram account has also attracted over 30,000 followers, showing the enormous interest surrounding the pregnancy of the celebrity couple.

The development comes shortly after the streamer and Jarvis shared an emotional maternity shoot, reflecting on their journey through pregnancy.

In the video, the couple recounted how they had laughed, cried, prayed, and grown throughout the experience, expressing excitement about welcoming their first child.

With the baby yet to be born, the growing online audience has already placed Baby Adelaja in the spotlight.

Read more comments about Peller's baby on this X post here:

Reactions trail Peller's baby's milestone

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users

@its_Miguel04 stated:

"For pikin wey dem never born!! Peller X Jarvis motions too lit"

@ifeoluw5944032 shared:

"But nigeria no fit follow themselves for pikin way them never born see followers..when me self see am I shock"

@rumpledmiddle wrote:

"I for correct the English but una go soon tell me say I dey correct person wey get money pass me."

@daddylu

"Pikin wey dem never born don dey speak bad English"

Peller and Jarvis unborn baby attracts over 30,000 followers on Instagram. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans.

Source: Legit.ng