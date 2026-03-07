Davita has officially updated her Instagram handle to include the singer’s legal last name, now addressing herself as "Davita Omoniyi

Zlatan had publicly blasted unverified reports claiming he had distanced himself from the idea of marriage with Davita

The singer has consistently proven his devotion to Davita, fueling years of speculation about their long-term commitment

Davita Lamai, the partner and mother of two children of Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile, has caught the attention of fans after making a notable change to her social media profile.

Observers recently noticed that Davita updated her Instagram handle to include the surname Omoniyi, which belongs to the rapper.

A quick look at her profile now shows the name Davita Omoniyi.

For many followers, the update has reignited discussions about whether the couple may have quietly taken their relationship to another level.

Interestingly, the speculation comes months after Zlatan addressed viral claims about his relationship with Davita.

In January, a post circulated online suggesting that Davita was already the singer’s wife.

The rapper quickly responded through his social media page, explaining that the claim was not accurate.

He stated clearly that Davita was the mother of his children, not his wife.

At the time, Zlatan also expressed frustration with people who share unverified information online.

Although he noted that he usually avoids explaining his personal life on social media, he felt compelled to clarify that the viral post was false.

Despite the earlier clarification, Zlatan and Davita have continued to appear supportive of each other publicly.

Reactions trail Zlatan Ibile's babymama's name change

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ big.chopss stated:

"The most reserved celebrity wife wey nor Dey make noise on LINE after JADA P"

@pretty__sophy wrote:

"*wife* He don tell una many times say na wife, Una still no gree🤦‍♀️ Na una marry the girl for him?"

@stardianabasi shared:

"The issue is that he keeps coming out to say they are not married."

