A viral TikTok live accidentally captured Regina Daniels at estranged husband Ned Nwoko's home, sparking widespread debate online

Footage showed the Nollywood actress interacting warmly with her two sons and Nwoko's son Amid at the family residence on September 4

A content creator known as Mama Jennifer Zion has weighed in on the controversy, offering a bold take on why the actress may have returned

A content creator based in Boston has sparked conversation online after sharing her candid take on why Nollywood actress Regina Daniels may have returned to the home of her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The creator, known as Mama Jennifer Zion, filmed a selfie-style reaction video responding to questions circulating online about the actress, including speculation that she may be pregnant.

Regina Daniels’ fan shares reason behind actress’ alleged return to husband’s house. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She dismissed that line of inquiry entirely, stating it was irrelevant whether or not Daniels was expecting, since the senator remains her husband in the absence of a formal divorce.

Her central argument, however, was about motherhood. Mama Jennifer Zion said she believes Daniels returned to the household because of her children, not because of the marriage itself.

"Even if she doesn't want to be with her husband again, but because of the kids, the kids are very young, so she can't leave her kids for anybody to be with her kids at that tender age," she said in the video.

She added that she would make the same choice if she were in Daniels' position, saying mother's love is unconditional and that the children's young age made the decision understandable.

The video responds to footage that went viral on September 4 and 5, captured during a TikTok live session started by Nwoko's son Amid.

The broadcast showed Daniels inside the family home, interacting with Amid and her two sons, Moon and Khalifa. Once she noticed the session was being streamed publicly, she moved quickly to shut it down.

The clip reignited interest in one of Nollywood's most high-profile separations. Daniels and Nwoko's marriage broke down publicly in October 2025, with the actress citing domestic violence as her reason for leaving. Nwoko, for his part, raised concerns about what he described as her struggles with substance use.

Regina Daniels’ appearance at Ned Nwoko’s house with her children draws fresh reactions online. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

A custody dispute over their two sons followed, with a court awarding temporary custody to the senator. Daniels had previously spoken about going an extended period without seeing her children.

The appearance at the family home has since fuelled speculation about whether the pair's situation may have shifted, with many online also connecting her alleged return to her recent absence from social media.

Watch Mama Jennifer Zion's full reaction video here:

Prophecy for Regina Daniels emerges amid disappearance from social media

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels became the subject of a viral prophecy shared on Instagram by Prophet Samuel King Ministries.

The cleric claimed that people around Regina could not be fully trusted and alleged that her phones had been monitored while private investigators gathered information that could be used to blackmail her.

He urged the actress to protect her children and be cautious about her personal life while pointing to opportunities in America and Hollywood.

Source: Legit.ng