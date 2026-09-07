Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu claimed that Rita Daniels reached out to him amid reconciliation rumours surrounding her daughter

Regina Daniels' mother clarified that her daughter was only invited to see her children at Ned Nwoko's residence

The clarification came hours after speculation swirled online about whether Regina Daniels had returned to her estranged husband

Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has broken her silence on the swirling rumours about her daughter's presence at estranged husband Ned Nwoko's residence.

Actor and social media personality Uche Maduagwu claimed on Instagram on Monday, 7 September 2026, that Regina Daniels' mother personally contacted him to set the record straight. According to him, Rita Daniels explained that her daughter had simply been invited to spend time with her children, and nothing more.

Regina Daniels’ mum clears air on Regina Daniels' return in alleged chat with Uche Maduagwu. Credit: ritadaniels/reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

In the screenshot of their conversation that Maduagwu shared publicly, Rita Daniels wrote:

"She was invited to see her Children, that was what happened. Thanks a lot for your time and concerns."

Maduagwu responded warmly, assuring her:

"Yes Ma, I'm always going to support my sister, Regina."

Sharing the chat with his followers, Maduagwu described the development as clarifying the full picture. He referred to Rita Daniels as "our beautiful and Legendary mummy" and thanked her for trusting him with the information.

The clarification comes amid widespread speculation about whether Regina Daniels had reconciled with Ned Nwoko. Regina's sister Destiny had also previously reacted to the reconciliation rumours, which had been making the rounds on social media.

Actor Uche Maduagwu sparks reactions as he shares screenshot of his chat with Regina Daniels' mother. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy West, reacted to reports of her return to Ned Nwoko's house.

See Uche Maduagwu's post, including a chat with Regina Daniels' mother that sparked the conversation:

Fans React to Regina Daniels' Situation

The post stirred strong opinions on Instagram, with many Nigerians weighing in on the matter:

@chimudindu2005 wrote:

"And what is so wrong for her going back to her husband I don't understand you Nigerians anymore husband and wife cannot have quarrels and come back to their marriage "

@iamobirinachi asked:

"But it is wrong with going back to her husband dear Uche or what is ur plan?"

@beauty_queen_chidimma shared:

"Some people mentality eeh, are they expecting Regina not to go and see her children? Maybe they are co parenting, even if she go back is her choice or have you people forget NED is still the father of her children"

@treasure4reaal cautioned:

"Do not say too much in times of crisis because there might be room for reconciliation and your words has been registered."

Ned Nwoko breaks silence amid viral reports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ned Nwoko broke his silence amid reports of Regina Daniels' surprise return.

The lawmaker shared a heartwarming video of himself and Regina's two sons, Munir and Khalifa.

However, in a twist, many Nigerians flooded Nwoko's comment section to tender an apology for dragging him online.

Source: Legit.ng