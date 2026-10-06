A video circulating online showed Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo in a physical altercation with her husband over her daughter

Photos of the fashion designer's swollen lip spread across social media after the alleged assault

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, a Facebook post showed the husband in handcuffs being escorted to a police station

Ghanaian fashion designer Nana Akua Addo's husband has been arrested after a video showing him allegedly physically assaulting her spread widely on social media.

The incident reportedly began with a dispute involving Nana Akua Addo's daughter, whom the man allegedly slapped.

Reactions as Nana Akua Addo's husband is arrested after video of alleged assault went viral. Photo credit@nanaakuaddo

Source: Instagram

The confrontation escalated, and the fashion designer herself was allegedly assaulted during the altercation. Images of her with a visibly swollen lip began circulating online shortly after.

A separate video also emerged in which the husband was seen pointing an accusing finger at Nana Akua Addo and making allegations that she had been unfaithful during their marriage.

Husband led away in handcuffs

Nana Akua Addo's husband faces police wrath after video of alleged assault goes viral. Photo credit@nanakuaado

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, 6 October 2026, a Facebook post showed the man in handcuffs being escorted by a group of individuals to a police station.

The footage quickly gained attention across social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from fans and followers of the celebrated fashion icon.

Here is the Facebook post about the fashion designer's husband:

Fans react to Nana Akua Addo's situation

The arrest sparked an outpouring of responses online. Here are some of the comments:

@lucy_ng2 wrote:

"Na for woman body them dey get power, for him fellow man now he go run hide. Nonsense"

@symply_didah shared:

"Good!!! Never stay because of the children because you will think you are protecting them but you are actually leaving long term trauma in them for life!!! SAVE YOUR LIFE FIRST O!!!."

@__sweetauraa commented:

"I wish they are Nigerian we for do justice for Nana Abi Ghana no value her as much as we do? Haaaaaa"

@allthings_alby wrote:

"He's rich rich so I'm sure he can pay his way out."

@kelechicasmir2 stated:

"As a woman know when to walk away from marriage it's not do or die, always remember if anything happens to you today tomorrow he will marry his side chick."

@aera_leapyear_ama reacted:

"Police comprised? Ghana police does not operate like that o. they know their jobs will be at stake if they did so"

Nana Akua Addo called out by Paris designer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Paris-based fashion designer called out Ghanaian actress and designer Nana Akua Addo over the architectural outfit she wore to the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Nana Akua Addo turned heads at the event, held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with her dramatic cathedral-inspired ensemble, earning praise from fashion enthusiasts and being regarded as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the ceremony.

However, the designer’s post about Nana Akua Addo’s outfit sparked a debate online, with fans divided over the criticism and the explanation given. While some social media users appeared to agree with the designer’s concerns, others defended the actress and praised the creativity and bold statement of her AMVCA look.

Source: Legit.ng