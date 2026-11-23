Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi took the stage at Harvesters International Christian Centre on Sunday, November 22, 2026, for a thanksgiving service

The skitmaker danced energetically during the service, saying it was a chance to use the leg affected by a stray bullet injury earlier in the year

Broda Shaggi disclosed that Pastor Bolaji Idowu arranged specialised surgery in Dubai and flew in a doctor from London to aid his recovery

Nigerian comedian and actor Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, had the congregation at Harvesters International Christian Centre on their feet on Sunday, November 22, 2026, as he led a full praise and worship session at his thanksgiving service.

The skit maker took to the stage to celebrate his recovery from a stray bullet injury sustained in March 2026, when he was struck in the hip while returning from a brand activation event in Lagos.

Broda Shaggi appreciates Pastor Bolaji Idowu for supporting his medical treatment after a stray bullet injury in Lagos. Photo: brodashaggi/bolajiid

Source: Instagram

He had lost consciousness after the incident and underwent initial treatment in Nigeria before requiring further surgery.

Pastor Bolaji's role in Broda Shaggi's recovery

During the service, Broda Shaggi opened up about the extraordinary support he received from Harvesters' senior pastor, Bolaji Idowu.

According to him, Pastor Bolaji personally arranged for surgery to be carried out in Dubai and also flew in a specialist doctor from London to oversee the procedure. Church members accompanied and supported him throughout his time receiving treatment abroad.

The skitmaker added that the pastor calls him every day to pray with him, sometimes as late as midnight, a gesture he said deeply moved him.

The thanksgiving performance itself became a moment of celebration, with Broda Shaggi dancing energetically through worship songs and urging the congregation to join him in gratitude.

He joked that it was the perfect excuse to finally use the leg that had given him so much trouble, and drew laughter by referencing the biblical King David's famous dancing as justification for his own exuberant display.

Broda Shaggi dances energetically during church thanksgiving service months after undergoing surgery for a gunshot injury. Photo: brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

Broda Shaggi shares the moment online

Sharing a clip from the service on his X account on November 22, Broda Shaggi wrote:

"Leg wey I never use dance since, na opportunity to thank my God I see, you say make I no DISPLAY? 😭🤣

Who be David for Bible when SHAGGI wan dance? 😂🔥 DEY PLAY!

Make una even thank God say I still respect the fact say na presence of God we dey. If no be that one, I for don run outside church go climb generator! 😭🤣💃🏽

HAPPY SUNDAY JOOOOR!!! 😍🤍 GOD IS FAITHFUL!!! 🙌🏽🔥"

The video, credited to Harvesters International, captured him interacting with the choir and leading the congregation through choruses of thanksgiving, months after what could have been a life-altering tragedy.

Check out Broda Shaggi's praise and worship session in the X video below:

Cute Abiola appeals to Broda Shaggi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Cute Abiola shared an emotional message to Broda Shaggi, saying the entertainment industry missed his presence after he was absent from Peller and Jarvis’ wedding in Lagos.

He described Broda Shaggi as the life of the party and praised his ability to bring energy to any gathering before urging him to return soon.

Broda Shaggi had largely stayed away from public events since reports emerged in March 2026 that he was shot while filming a skit near Sango-Ota, although the police said they had no record of the incident.

Source: Legit.ng