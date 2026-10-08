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Blogger Remanded in Kirikiri Over Alleged Cyberstalking of Shade Okoya Despite N3m Bail
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Blogger Remanded in Kirikiri Over Alleged Cyberstalking of Shade Okoya Despite N3m Bail

by  Kola Ogunkanmi reviewed by  Funmilayo Aremu
3 min read
  • A Federal High Court in Lagos remanded blogger Ifeoma Nwafor to Kirikiri Correctional Centre over alleged cyberstalking of billionaire wife Shade Okoya
  • Justice Deinde Dipeolu granted Nwafor bail of N3m with two sureties but ordered her to remain in custody until bail conditions were met
  • Nwafor faced a three-count charge of conspiracy and cyberstalking, with the case adjourned until November 8, 2026, for trial

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A 35-year-old blogger, Ifeoma Nwafor, is currently in custody at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos after a Federal High Court ordered her remand over alleged cyberstalking targeting Mrs Folashade Okoya, Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Limited.

Justice Deinde Dipeolu granted Nwafor bail of N3 million with two sureties in the same amount on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, but directed that she remain detained until all bail conditions are fully met.

Blogger faces court case over alleged cyberstalking of Shade Okoya in Lagos
Blogger remains in Kirikiri over alleged cyberstalking of Shade Okoya despite N3m bail. Photo: shade.okoya
Source: Instagram

Police file three-count cyberstalking and conspiracy charge

The police arraigned Nwafor under suit No. FHC/LAG/CR/819/2026, on a three-count charge covering conspiracy and cyberstalking.

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Shade Okoya is the wife of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya.

Prosecutors alleged that Nwafor, alongside others still at large, conspired sometime in June 2026 along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos to cause "annoyance, injury, fear, intimidation, enmity and/or needless anxiety" to the businesswoman, as reported by The Punch.

The prosecution alleged that Nwafor used two Instagram handles, @cutie_juis and @truestorieswithifeomafa, to post materials described as "offensive, false, malicious and calculated" against Okoya, including photographs and statements said to be defamatory.

A third handle, @truestorieswithifeomafans, was also cited in connection with a publication prosecutors described as "derogatory and calculated to invite mockery, ridicule, gossip, suspicion and scandal."

Police further alleged that Nwafor shared pictures of Shade Okoya alongside similarly derogatory content through an online link.

The prosecution maintained that the conduct contravened Sections 516, 24(2)(1)(a) and (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Ifeoma Nwafor entered a not-guilty plea to all three counts.

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Bail conditions and next steps in the court case

During proceedings, defence counsel O.J. Aduwa applied for bail, citing Sections 35(4), 36(1) and 36(5) of the Constitution, and assured the court his client would remain available throughout the trial.

The prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku of the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Alagbon, Ikoyi, did not oppose the application.

Justice Dipeolu granted bail but imposed strict conditions: both sureties must reside within the court's jurisdiction, with at least one being a blood relative of the defendant.

They are also required to provide evidence of three years' tax payments, National Identification Numbers, photographs, and sworn affidavits of compliance.

Nwafor herself must also depose to an affidavit undertaking to appear throughout the trial.

Nwafor told the court she was born in Lagos State but hails from Orumba North Local Government Area in Anambra State.

She attended Christian Council of Nigeria Primary School and Roxton International School before graduating from Oduduwa University in Ipetumodu, Osun State.

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The court adjourned the matter until November 8, 2026, for trial to commence.

Blogger remanded in Kirikiri for allegedy cyberstalking Shade Okoya
Lagos court remands blogger over alleged cyberstalking of billionaire’s wife Shade Okoya. Photo: shade.okoya
Source: Instagram

Influencer reportedly arrested following allegation against Don Jazzy, Ayra Starr’s mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that X influencer @AJSMILE911 was reportedly arrested at his home in Abuja days after posting a controversial claim linking Don Jazzy romantically to Ayra Starr’s mother.

The arrest claim surfaced on October 2, 2026, after an X user shared a screenshot purportedly showing a message from the influencer’s brother alleging that unknown men seized phones at the residence before taking him away.

However, there has been no official police confirmation or independent verification of the reported detention, while Don Jazzy, Ayra Starr and her mother have not publicly commented on the matter.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Lagos StateNigerian Celebrity GistsNigeria PoliceFederal High Court Of NigeriaNigerian Prisons Service
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